U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,659.25
    -3.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,924.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,584.25
    -23.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.70
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.04
    +1.81 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7760
    -0.0040 (-0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    19.88
    +1.12 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6420
    +0.4340 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,764.04
    +1,134.62 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.30
    -57.93 (-5.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.57
    +37.32 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Arcade launches ‘try before you buy’ demo capabilities with $2.5M in new capital

Christine Hall
·4 min read

With so many apps and tools out there to try, most companies ask you to fill out a standard form and then create a username and password. Once you get through all of that, you find that the app was not all it was cracked up to be.

Arcade is out to change that. The interactive demo company, which launched to the public today, is making it easier for companies to create demonstration videos, called “arcades,” that walk people through how their tools work.

Former Atlassian co-workers Caroline Clark and Rich Manalang are behind the company, which also announced $2.5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures, with participation by Sequoia and a group of angel investors, including Mathilde Collin, Laura Behrens Wu, Jaren Glover, Eric Wittman, Jay Simons, Jonathan Widawski and Lenny Rachitsky.

Clark and Manalang founded the company in early 2021 and launched it in private beta form last July. It has about 300 on the waitlist so far. Among them, 90 companies started using a free version of the product and have created more than 125 arcades so far.

Arcade remembers what you click on so users can make a version of their demo and then embed snippets of the product into websites, blogs and tweets so that people who haven’t used the product before can see it before signing on for a trial.

Clark, who has a marketing background, told TechCrunch that while she and Manalang were at Atlassian, which she says pioneered the concept of product-led growth, they found that many customers were discovering their products outside of the website. The problem was, they didn’t see a solution for how to make those discoveries better.

“We wanted to create a world where people discovered products in an easy and playful manner that clearly showed what they were getting,” she added.

Customers have always had expectations of products and tools they are buying, but Clark said in the past couple of years, that mindset has shifted to one where they will no longer blindly sign up.

Historically, selling involved hiding behind the demo, and once the company got the person’s information, it was more of a “gotcha” moment. One of Arcade’s customers, Clockwork, which works with financial professionals, often asks potential users to connect their invoices to the product so users can see how Clockwork operates, but that is a big ask, Clark said. By utilizing Arcade, Clockwork is able to give potential customers a taste of what their platform is like without uploading that data. Carta is another customer that is deploying arcades across its social media, Clark said.

The new funding will enable Arcade to build out its product and website as it also looks to add more engineering and product designers. Clark says the team of three have been supporting 90 companies, but she wants to double that by the end of the year.

Going forward, the company is focused on marketing, functionality and distribution.

“We are about helping people know what they are getting into before they load their data,” Clark said. “We plan to invest more in product updates, integration into other properties and how customers can make a more powerful tool.”

Aditi Maliwal, partner at Upfront Ventures, said via email that Clark was a friend that she had known for a couple of years and is "excited to go on a five- to 10 year- — if not longer journey with."

"She is a values driven, intellectually honest founder," Maliwal added. "I invest in strong founders, who I believe have founder-market fit and are building an authentic vision. I knew from very early on that no matter what Caroline was building I would want to invest in it. The PLG market is also growing so quickly, and our worlds are almost entirely virtual at this point. The idea of getting on a Zoom or a call with a sales rep in order to try out a vendor's product feels disruptive to a users' needs and flow. It should be much easier to for users to simply see an instance of their data on a vendor's landing page. Arcade is empowering creators to develop magical experiences and for them to feel proud of their work."

From the get-go Maliwal believes the founders were both focused on finding design partners who could convert into full-time customers. When they worked at Atlassian, they saw first-hand how powerful showing your product to your prospects and customers can be, she added.

"They understood the pain point very early on and recognize that differentiation comes down to delight in design and keeping it as simple as possible for marketers and for end-users," Maliwal said. "Finally Caroline and Rich are both invested in building a massive company, starting with a design forward product and a high quality team."

Develop a buyer’s guide to educate your startup’s sales team and customers

Recommended Stories

  • UK banks' security loopholes exposing customers to risk of online fraud, says Which?

    Cases of internet banking fraud rose by 97% in the first half of 2021, according to Which?

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Bitcoin and Ether Dip Attracts Buyers, LUNA Reaches Key Support

    Bitcoin price dropped below $40,000 before spiking higher, ether price is struggling near $3,000, and LUNA has reached a major support at $63.50.

  • App Store Developers Made About $60 Billion in 2021, Apple Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said that developers have generated more than $260 billion in revenue since the App Store launched in 2008, up about $60 billion from the figure it reported a year ago. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-

  • Apple submits plans to allow alternative payment systems in S.Korea - regulator

    South Korea's telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday Apple Inc had submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its App Store to comply with a law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems. The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) had requested Apple and Alphabet's Google to submit compliance plans after the bill was passed in August last year and went into effect in September.

  • China’s digital Yuan wallet tops app store download numbers

    In just its first week of availability, China’s e-CNY wallet app exceeded downloads of the likes of WeChat as it became one of the country’s most downloaded apps.

  • Uber no longer supports ride hailing via the Apple Watch

    If you try to use the Uber Watch app, a message now pops up asking you to switch the mobile app instead.

  • Developer sabotages own code to break thousands of apps in protest against world’s biggest companies

    The programmer had previously said that he would no longer ‘support Fortune 50’ companies with his ‘free work’

  • Parrot, a tool for digitizing Mexico’s restaurants, takes in $9.5M

    Roberto Cebrián and David Villarreal both had experience working with restaurants in Mexico and recognized that many restaurants were not prepared to change their operations quickly, so they jumped on the opportunity to help them. “There are a bunch of food tech solutions in Latin American and U.S., but it ended up turning the operations in both the front and back of the house into a mess,” Cebrián said. With an eye on reversing that trend, they created Monterrey-based Parrot in April 2020, and in 2021 launched with ParrotConnect, its point-of-sale software for restaurants enabling them to digitize and take advantage of the home delivery boom to accelerate growth.

  • Apple will allow third-party payments for apps in South Korea

    Apple will soon allow developers to use alternative payment systems for their apps in South Korea to comply with the country's new law.

  • E-CNY App Downloaded 16 Million Times, Kazakhstan Outages Hit Miners

    E-CNY app sees 16 million downloads. Miners hit by continuing Kazakh internet outages. Unlocking liquidity in private markets. We’ll have more on those stories and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."

  • Apple to allow third party app payment options in South Korea

    Apple has submitted its compliance plans to allow developers to use third-party payment options in South Korea at a reduced service fee, the Korea Communication Commission (KCC) said on Tuesday. The KCC also said it would discuss with Apple to iron out further details, including service fee structures and the exact date when the payment option will go into effect.

  • China's digital yuan: e-CNY wallet tops download charts in Apple and Xiaomi app stores ahead of Lunar New Year

    China's digital yuan wallet app has become one of the country's most downloaded apps within just a week of launching, a development that could disrupt a consumer payment market dominated by Alipay and WeChat Pay. Downloads of the e-CNY app, which currently operates in select cities, exceeded those of WeChat, the super app from Tencent Holdings with its own mobile payment function, to become the most popular app on Apple's iOS on Wednesday, a day after landing in app stores, according to market r

  • Google Maps Tops in 2021 as Most-Downloaded Travel App

    Google Maps was the most-downloaded travel app in the world in 2021 with 106 million downloads, edging Uber, which held that distinction in 2020. In fact transportation apps, including Google Maps, Uber, Didi, Bolt, Lyft, Where Is My Train, and Grab took seven of the top 10 positions in 2021, according to Apptopia.com. Of course, […]

  • Parents offered healthy food suggestions with NHS scanner app

    Parents are being encouraged to scan the barcodes of the food they are feeding to their children in order to find healthier alternatives.

  • Kenan: Dating App

    With Gary's help, Kenan signs up for a dating app that he might not be ready for while Rick has an interesting date of his own. Mika and Pam strategize to help Tami when she is caught in an unflattering situation by a tabloid photographer.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Israel's One Zero Digital Bank gains full licence

    One Zero Digital Bank has received final regulatory approval for a full banking licence, the Bank of Israel said on Monday, becoming the first new Israeli bank in 43 years. Having gained a restricted licence in December 2019, One Zero operated on a trial basis initially but has now met all criteria, including raising the necessary capital. One Zero's status is now the same as all the other banks in Israel, supervised by the Bank of Israel’s Banking Supervision Department to ensure its stability and to protect the money of its depositors, the Bank of Israel said.

  • Bitcoin bearish sentiment persists. ‘It’s hard to see when this turns around,’ analysts say.

    Bitcoin extended its recent decline on Monday, with the most recent drop, dragging it below $40,000, a key support level.