U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.85
    -41.45 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,920.49
    -223.82 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,562.36
    -278.35 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,178.91
    -38.01 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.42
    -0.49 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    -0.79 (-3.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0370 (-2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6270
    -0.7480 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,234.87
    -397.70 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.92
    +29.69 (+3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,996.08
    -29.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

'The Simpsons' gets a home arcade cabinet for its 30th birthday

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Gamers of a certain age (cough) now have a way to relive the countless hours spent playing The Simpsons at your local arcade. Arcade1Up has introduced a retro cabinet that faithfully recreates The Simpsons Arcade Game (plus The Simpsons Bowling) as you played it 30 years ago, just without the gigantic pile of quarters needed to emerge victorious. In some ways, it's better — a remote play option lets other cabinet owners jump into the beat 'em up without leaving home.

Arcade1Up promises authentic artwork and relatively easy assembly.

Pre-orders start on August 16th. Arcade1Up hasn't mentioned a price, although the period-appropriate Turtles in Time cabinet costs $650 if you need a reference point. You're paying a lot to satisfy your nostalgic urges. Still, this might be worthwhile if you're looking for a conversation piece in your den or game room that ventures beyond the usual air hockey and pool tables.

Recommended Stories