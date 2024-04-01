Arcadia Biosciences Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$5.33m (down 28% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$13.2m (loss widened by 24% from FY 2022).

US$10.64 loss per share.

Arcadia Biosciences Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 15%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 16%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the United States segment contributing a total revenue of US$5.03m (94% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$4.24m amounted to 80% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$14.5m (100% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of US$261.0k. Explore how RKDA's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 31% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 2.7% growth forecast for the Food industry in the US.

The company's shares are down 3.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Arcadia Biosciences (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

