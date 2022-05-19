U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,909.09
    -14.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,300.83
    -189.24 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,430.72
    +12.57 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.52
    +10.67 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.69
    +1.10 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.80
    +22.90 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.35 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    +0.0131 (+1.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8410
    -0.0450 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    +0.0153 (+1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6430
    -0.6540 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,105.98
    +1,013.25 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.09
    +17.86 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Arcadia and Community Health Plan of Washington Recognized by KLAS Points of Light 2022 Award

·3 min read

Collaboration honored for integrating clinical and claims data to improve care and financial performance

BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia, the leading data analytics platform for healthcare and life sciences, has been named a winner of the KLAS 2022 Points of Light award for its collaboration with Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW). This annual award acknowledges successful payer, provider, and vendor collaborations that reduce cost and inefficiency and deliver a better patient experience.

Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. (PRNewsfoto/Arcadia.io)
Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. (PRNewsfoto/Arcadia.io)

KLAS recognized Arcadia's population health management platform, which draws from multiple electronic health records (EHRs), labs and clinics, social determinants of health (SDoH) sources and claims data to enable value-based care (VBC). The goal of Arcadia's collaboration with CHPW was to improve member outcomes and provider financial performance through better integration of clinical and claims data. The Arcadia platform also tracked quality performance, performed risk adjustments and supported pre-visit planning.

CHPW is a community-governed, not-for-profit health plan formed by providers to help coordinate care and advocate for people who were not being served by traditional insurance companies. The health plan operates more than 100 hospitals and 21 community health centers with nearly 200 clinics. CHPW serves more than 280,000 members across the state through Medicaid and Medicare.

After implementing Arcadia's platform, CHPW said quality scores and financial performance improved for providers operating under the health plan's risk-based contracts.

"This award is a great honor because it validates the ability of our platform to give payers and providers a shared, trusted data set for making evidence-based care decisions that improve outcomes and lower healthcare costs," said Sean Carroll, CEO of Arcadia. "We are proud of our collaboration with an outstanding community-based health plan such as CHPW, which has used our platform to create a pay-for-performance quality program that rewards providers for addressing care gaps."

Arcadia will be presented with the KLAS Points of Light award during the annual KLAS Payer/Provider Summit on May 24 in Salt Lake City. KLAS honored 14 collaborations this year with a Points of Light award. All submissions were validated using a standard set of questions asked during in-depth interviews.

KLAS is a global healthcare IT research firm dedicated to improving healthcare delivery by gathering data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment. The company's Payer/Provider Initiative is intended to reduce the friction between payer and provider organizations by facilitating greater trust and alignment on mutual goals. The annual KLAS Points of Light awards are given to payers, providers, and IT vendors whose close cooperation led to shared outcomes, most commonly in the areas of prior authorization and value-based care.

About Arcadia
Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes
Amendola Communications for Arcadia
mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadia-and-community-health-plan-of-washington-recognized-by-klas-points-of-light-2022-award-301551479.html

SOURCE Arcadia.io

Recommended Stories

  • AutoWeb stock suffers record selloff after worst auto buying conditions in 50 years leads to ‘going concern’ warning

    Shares of AutoWeb Inc. suffered a record plunge in active trading Tuesday, after the provider of marketing services to auto dealers and manufacturers warned investors that it had "substantial doubt" in its ability to continue as a "going concern" given its troubled cash position.

  • Asian markets slide, following Wall Street’s inflation-fueled retreat

    Shares dropped sharply in Asia on Thursday after a broad retreat on Wall Street triggered by dismal results from major retailer Target that renewed worries over the impact of high inflation.

  • Judge orders warring Republic First board factions to take a timeout

    A federal judge in Philadelphia has given the warring board factions at Republic First Bancorp a weeklong timeout to sort out their differences.

  • ECB Needs to Move Quickly From Negative Rates, Rehn Says

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s broad agreement among members of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council that negative interest rates should end “relatively quickly,” according to Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RacePlotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liquidate Funds After LossesElon Musk Has a Bigger Prob

  • Lennox lifts dividend to boost yield above the 2% mark

    Shares of Lennox International Inc. rose 0.7% after the climate-control products company raised its dividend enough to lift the dividend yield above the 2% mark. The company said its quarterly dividend was increased to $1.06 a share, up 15% from the previous dividend of 92 cents a share. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.08%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.64%. Lennox's stock has tumbled 37.1% year to date, while the S

  • Japan’s exports notched 14th straight month of growth in April

    Japan's exports increased for the 14th consecutive month in April, driven by robust overseas demand for steel and mineral fuels, Ministry of Finance data showed Thursday.

  • European shares lower as retailers, food and beverage stocks lead falls

    (Reuters) -European shares slumped 1.5% on Thursday, stretching declines to the second straight session, as dismal results from big U.S. retailers underlined the hit from surging inflation on the world's biggest economy. Tracking U.S. peers, European retailers fell nearly 2% and were the biggest drags on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which extended declines after a 1% slide on Wednesday. U.S. stock futures pointed to a fresh sell-off after Target Corp's quarterly profit halved and Walmart cut its profit view as they struggle with rising fuel and freight costs, while consumers shift their spending away from big-ticket purchases to essentials.

  • U.S. stocks fall sharply Wednesday morning, slumping after Tuesday's bounce

    The U.S. stock market was trading sharply lower Wednesday morning, failing to extend Tuesday's bounce, as retailer Target Corp. fell into the spotlight after reporting a big earnings miss for its fiscal first quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading around 1.2 % lower, the S&P 500 was down 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite had a decline of 1.8%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Shares of Target plunged around 26% after reporting its profit miss, becoming the biggest loser in th

  • Healthcare Stock to Target as the Broader Market Plummets

    A historically bullish signal is flashing for the equity as well

  • Southeast Asia's Grab sees rebound in ride-hailing as offices reopen

    Grab Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's No. 1 ride-hailing and food delivery firm, on Thursday forecast a rebound in its rideshare and food delivery businesses as economies recover from a pandemic-led slump, sending its U.S.-listed shares surging 32%. The company's rideshare business, which suffered from pandemic-led restrictions in several markets, is seeing a recovery as offices reopen. "Our business will continue to strengthen as more countries pivot to living with Covid-19," Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan said, adding the first-quarter results showed the "resilience of Southeast Asia's economy as we move past the worst of the pandemic restrictions."

  • Bitcoin Struggles to Hold Support at $27K-$30K

    Bitcoin (BTC) is testing an important support zone, although upside appears limited, especially on long-term charts. Momentum continues to slow, which increases the risk of a breakdown.

  • Dollar recovers ground as risk appetite fades

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday, on pace to snap a three-session losing streak, as concerns about the outlook for global economic growth and rising inflation knocked sentiment a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a more hawkish tone. Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet up interest rates as high as needed, including taking rates above neutral, to curb a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy. "Yesterday's risk rally appears to have been, predictably, short-lived, having fizzled out almost entirely in this morning's trade," said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton in London.

  • Daily Crypto Brew: Crypto Markets Reeling After Wall Street’s Worst Day Since 2020

    Total crypto market cap dropped from above $1.3 trillion to around $1.21 on Wednesday as US equity markets cratered.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Is Proceeding, Not ‘On Hold,’ Executives Tell Staff

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. executives told employees on Thursday that the $44 billion deal to sell the company to billionaire Elon Musk is moving forward as planned, and that it won’t renegotiate the agreed-upon price of $54.20 per share. Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapMusk

  • You've Heard of High-Net-Worth, But How about Ultra-High-Net Worth?

    Wealthy people often are divided into two categories, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIS) who have at least $1 million in liquid assets and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIS) with $30 million and up. The definitions matter to the financial services industry, which targets different … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth vs. Ultra-High-Net-Worth appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Looking to buy a house? Builders are betting you’ll have to rent instead

    Most families want to own their own homes, but builders are betting that surging mortgage rates will force more people to rent. So they’re building more rental units at the expense of single-family homes.

  • Tight Labor Markets Will Keep Pressure on Wages—and the Fed

    Vanguard's data show the average job-churner received an almost 18% pay increase in the first quarter of 2022, writes Andrew J. Patterson.

  • IRS Audit Rates Have Plunged Over the Last Decade, Especially for the Rich: GAO

    Internal Revenue Service audit rates of individual income tax returns plunged over the last decade, with rates falling the most for taxpayers with incomes of $200,000 and above, according to a report released Tuesday by the Government Accountability Office. Overall audit rates of individual returns fell from 0.9% to 0.25% from tax year 2010 to tax year 2019. While rates decreased across all income levels, they fell the most for higher-income earners, which IRS officials said was largely because

  • Rivian Sues Supplier As Ford Unloads Another 7 Million RIVN Shares; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Tether Cuts Commercial Paper, Boosts Treasuries Behind USDT

    (Bloomberg) -- Tether, the operator of the world’s most used cryptocurrency, said it had reduced the amount of commercial paper in the reserve backing its $74 billion stablecoin, revealing information about its holdings while dollar-pegged assets face tougher scrutiny from regulators.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackStocks Suffer Steepes