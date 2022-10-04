U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Arcadia Recognized by Inc 5000, Boston Business Journal and Built in Boston

·3 min read

Leaders attribute achievement to customer success, revenue growth and workplace culture

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), the leading data analytics platform for healthcare, announced today that the company has received recognition from three major organizations this year: Inc 5000, Boston Business Journal and Built in Boston.

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation’s leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io. (PRNewsfoto/Arcadia.io)

Most recently, Arcadia was included in the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The ranking reflects revenue growth of 99% over three years (2018 to 2021) and marks the company's 7th appearance on the annual list.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "We're thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

This achievement follows Arcadia's inclusion in the Boston Business Journal's exclusive list of 2022 Fast 50 honorees, representing the 50 fastest growing private companies in Massachusetts.

The Boston Business Journal's research department selects and ranks companies on the BBJ Fast 50 list based on overall revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Arcadia's focus on culture, diversity and inclusion helped it rank no. 56 on Built In's esteemed 100 Best Places to Work in Boston 2022. The company also received recognition in the categories of Best Midsize Companies to Work for in Boston (no. 23) and Best Perks and Benefits (no. 37). The industry-leading perks and benefits Arcadia provides to employees include unlimited vacation, generous parental leave, a flexible work schedule and numerous health insurance and wellness contributions.

"Despite a sometimes difficult business environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, these past few years were quite exceptional for Arcadia, as we continued to invest in the most critical resource in any organization – human capital," said Sean Carroll, CEO, Arcadia. "I would like to extend my gratitude to all our employees, partners and stakeholders who contributed to a memorable period of growth and evolution. Together we helped enable and sustain our customers' success; Arcadia's MSSP customers alone have saved $1.36B over that program's lifetime."

Arcadia helps providers and health plans accelerate positive outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk adjustment accuracy and the quality of care provided. Arcadia has a strong track record of enabling customer success in alternative payment models, such as commercial value-based contracts.

To learn more about career opportunities at Arcadia, click here.

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

Media Contact:
Marcia Rhodes
Amendola Communications for Arcadia
mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadia-recognized-by-inc-5000-boston-business-journal-and-built-in-boston-301639744.html

SOURCE Arcadia

