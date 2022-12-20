Arcadia's 'The Schema' Video Series Explores the Future of Healthcare Innovation

Data analytics leader wraps up season one; set to launch season two in mid-January 2023

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia ( arcadia.io ), the leading data analytics platform for healthcare, has created a forum for bringing together healthcare's best minds, biggest innovations, and greatest insights to establish a framework for the industry's future. The Schema is a video series featuring real conversations with providers, practitioners and analysts shaping the future of the industry. Between January and November 2022, The Schema was played 2,600 times. It is now available in podcast form on Spotify , Apple and Google .

Arcadia helps providers and health plans accelerate positive outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk adjustment accuracy and the quality of care provided. Arcadia has a strong track record of enabling customer success in alternative payment models, such as commercial value-based contracts.

Season two of The Schema is scheduled to launch mid-January. Watch the trailer here .

Following are brief overviews of The Schema's six episodes in season one:

Healthcare 2030 and Beyond

Shawn DuBravac, a New York Times bestselling author, explains his take on how technology may speed up patient education and lead to better results more quickly. DuBravac provides his take on how big data, new payment mechanisms, and accelerated innovation will affect the future of healthcare.

The Glidepath to Downside Risk

Value-based care is overtaking fee-for-service. Bradley Hunter, director of KLAS Research, discusses the strategies used by top healthcare companies to thrive as they take on more risk.

Insights on Demand

Every business is a data business. Anthony Del Rio, a former president of Rush Health, explains how the company uses real-time access to actionable analytics to remain ahead of the curve, respond to market changes, and spur organizational growth.

Reimagining Care

It's time to rethink healthcare. Castell Medical Director of Clinical Operations Will Daines details how his team transitioned to value-based care using an analytics-first approach.

Whole Patient Care

Patients and consumers are becoming less distinct. Elise Kohl-Grant, the former CIO of Innovative Management Solutions NY, talks about how organizations can use cutting-edge technology to engage patients and enhance care results.

Value-based Care (Evolved)

Value-based care is evolving. Becky Trotter, Director of Population Health Solutions at CareAllies, explains how to improve outcomes through real-time data, innovative payment models and clinical integration.

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

