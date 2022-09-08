U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Arcadier selects Nuvei for marketplace payments

Nuvei
·3 min read

Nuvei’s payment technology will support Arcadier’s global expansion while accelerating their merchants’ revenue

Montreal, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today it has been selected by Arcadier, a leading SaaS B2C and B2B marketplace platform.

As part of its global expansion drive, Asia-based Arcadier has selected Nuvei as its preferred payment partner in US, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Nuvei will customize and optimize payment flows, including managing pay-ins, payouts and commissions. Arcadier’s merchants will benefit from customizable reporting and reconciliation dashboards to track seller accounts, volumes, chargebacks, and transactions. With one click, Arcadier’s marketplace sellers can add more than 570 alternative payment methods into their check-out flows and immediately start selling online to local customers.

Arcadier’s extensive portfolio of merchants will also use Nuvei’s fast and frictionless onboarding and API capabilities, conversion optimization technology, and built-in smart routing, tokenization, streamlined know-your-customer (KYC) and know-your business (KYB) processes, all with one single integration.

“Flexibility is power, so sophisticated engineering is at the heart of our platform’s success, Nuvei’s payment solution has allowed us to give our customers access to innovative payment technology that adapts to the needs of every marketplace,” said Arcadier Chief Commercial Officer Gary Ramsell.

“An API-based approach to our marketplace platform allows merchants to flex and adapt. This agility is important as we work with a global network of certified development partners, like Nuvei, to customise any solution,” added Ramsell.

Commenting on the partnership, Nuvei President Yuval Ziv said: “Arcadier is a forward-focused technology company at the forefront of the latest marketplace trends. At Nuvei, we are trusted for our local and global payment solutions that are designed specifically to relieve merchants of the complexities inherent to multi-channel payments. We’re delighted to support Acadier’s push into new markets.”

Marketplaces have emerged to dominate the eCommerce space and the opportunities for businesses are growing. Within retail eCommerce sales, marketplaces now have a leading position over traditional direct web sales, accounting for 57% of global retail sales*. Multi-vendor marketplace platforms enable merchants to set up portals featuring their unique inventories in a trusted location that draws together thousands of merchants.

Arcadier is paving the way for merchants to monetize this consumer behavior shift. Through the partnership with Nuvei, Arcadier’s merchants will experience quick and simple approval processes to get their eCommerce offerings up and running.

*Source: Entering the Marketplace Era | Nuvei

About Nuvei 

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible, and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 570 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About Arcadier 

We strive to continue being a forward-focused technology company that increases access to marketplaces and generates a future-view of managed marketplaces offering front-end, backend, maintenance & support for all operational aspects of marketplaces.

We aim to enable all enterprises to grow their businesses and brands using the World's most powerful and flexible marketplace platform.

CONTACT: Keira McDermott Nuvei keira.mcdermott@nuvei.com Investor Relations Nuvei IR@nuvei.com


