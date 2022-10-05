U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,786.25
    -17.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,239.00
    -126.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,586.00
    -54.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.50
    -12.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.36
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.90
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.85
    -0.24 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.07
    -1.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1800
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,190.92
    +572.10 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.92
    +12.48 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,147.32
    +155.11 (+0.57%)
     

Arcadis to acquire DPS Group: creating a leading global position in consultancy, engineering and construction management for the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market

Arcadis N.V.
·7 min read
Arcadis N.V.
Arcadis N.V.

Continue to accelerate Arcadis’ 2021-2023 ‘Maximizing Impact’ strategy:

  • Strongly positions Arcadis in the high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing sectors

  • Creates a full-service advisor for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS’ and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings

  • Opportunity to leverage DPS’ strong capabilities, experience and long-standing client relationships with the world’s largest pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing companies

  • Increased size drives scaling opportunities and cost synergies from improved operational efficiencies and rationalization of organizational design

Amsterdam, 5 October 2022 – Arcadis, the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire DPS Group, a leading consultancy, engineering and construction management company for Life Sciences and Semiconductor facilities. DPS has a strong presence in North America and Europe, and long-standing client relationships with the world’s largest pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing companies. With this acquisition, Arcadis will achieve a leading global position in the two high growth manufacturing markets and create a further enhanced and integrated full-service offering.

Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis’ Chief Executive Officer said: “The intended acquisition of DPS marks another significant milestone in the implementation of Arcadis’ 2021-2023 ‘Maximizing Impact’ strategy and our focus on scaling our business and delivering an enhanced service offering to clients. Together with DPS’ team of 2,850 talented consultants, process engineers and program managers across the U.S. and Europe, we can build on Arcadis’ success in the delivery of high-tech facilities. Our ambition is to be a global leader in the high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing markets. The combined strengths of both our organizations will allow us to improve the quality of life for the communities we all serve, while amplifying our ability to deliver a full service and seamless offering to new and existing clients across the world.”

Frank Keogh, DPS Chief Executive Officer said: “Today marks an important step in the evolution of DPS. Over the past years we have grown our business into a leader in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing sectors. I am proud to be joining forces with Arcadis. Together with Arcadis we will be able to offer a more comprehensive set of solutions for our clients and continue to grow our business.”

SIGNIFICANT VALUE CREATION FROM REVENUE AND COST SYNERGIES
DPS is headquartered in Ireland with over 2,850 highly skilled employees in the U.S. and Europe. It generated €289 million of net revenues in 2021, with a net revenue growth CAGR of 21% between 2019 and 2021. It is a leading provider of project services to global leading clients in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, novel therapy, medical technologies and semiconductor manufacturing. These sectors are expected to achieve double digit growth in years to come following public policy driven investments - such as the European and the U.S. Chips Acts - and private investments, as clients look to increase manufacturing capacities across the globe, resulting in large investments in the U.S. and Europe specifically.

DPS’ consultancy, engineering and construction management activities are highly complementary to Arcadis’; Arcadis Places currently provides Life Sciences clients with services including the management of capital expenditure programs for workplaces, R&D facilities and utilities and Arcadis Resilience supports Life Sciences clients in site restoration, sustainability advisory and net zero solutions.

DPS offers services across the different project phases and is particularly strong in manufacturing engineering and process design. The Arcadis-DPS combination will provide clients with a one-stop shop, full-service provider. The increased size will drive higher win rates on larger projects, in a market that increasingly prefers to deal with a single trusted advisor, given the complex, regulatory driven market requirements. In addition, Arcadis is expected to leverage DPS’ manufacturing engineering skills to industrial manufacturing clients such as the high growth EV battery gigafactories. DPS and Arcadis have a history of successful collaboration, which was demonstrated by the delivery of multiple large pharmaceutical clients’ facilities.

Cost synergies are estimated at €8 million, or 2.8% of the 2021 revenues, expected to be fully realized within three years after the closing date, and driven by improved operational efficiencies and rationalization of organizational design.

DPS will become part of the Arcadis’ Places GBA creating a future-proof and more resilient business area whereby over 80% of its clients’ net revenues (pro forma) will be related to industrial manufacturing, life sciences, technology, semiconductor, automotive, aerospace or government sectors; providing services across a range of asset classes such as manufacturing facilities, R&D, logistics, data-centers and public buildings including universities, transport hubs, hospitals and defense facilities.

TRANSACTION DETAILS
The acquisition of DPS for a cash consideration of €232 million or an enterprise value of around €295m represents 8.1x DPS’ estimated 2022 EBITDA, or 6.7x post synergies.

The transaction will be fully debt financed. The existing bridge loan facility for the acquisition of IBI Group has been increased, next to drawing from unused committed credit facilities and utilizing available cash. Pro forma for the transaction Arcadis expects to be around the upper end of its targeted financial leverage range of 1.5x – 2.5x net debt / EBITDA, by the end of 2022, and to de-lever in 2023 given its solid cash conversion track record and strong order book. As part of its financing strategy, Arcadis has engaged with Standard & Poor’s to obtain a credit rating and expects to receive an investment grade credit rating, pro forma for the IBI and DPS transactions.

The transaction is subject to customary completion conditions, including regulatory approvals. Arcadis expects the transaction to close before the end of 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL
Arcadis will hold a conference call at 10:00 hours CET today, during which Peter Oosterveer (Arcadis CEO) and Virginie Duperat-Vergne (Arcadis CFO) will discuss the acquisition. A live audiocast of the conference call can be accessed through this link or found on the Arcadis Investor Relations website. A replay and transcript will be available within 24 hours following the call.

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 33,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.8 billion in gross revenues (based on 2021 full year pro forma figures). We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

ABOUT DPS GROUP
DPS Group is a global consulting, engineering and construction management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. We have 2,850 industry experts in key locations in the U.S. and Europe, bringing world-class resources and the latest innovative technologies to every project. https://www.dpsgroupglobal.com/

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Christine Disch | Mobile: +31 (0)6 1537 6020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS:
Chris Wiggan | Mobile. +44 7966 404889 | chris.wiggan@arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements that assume the completion of the transaction, the benefits of the transaction, the timing and ability of the companies to satisfy the conditions to closing the transaction (if at all), statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including the inability of the companies to satisfy the conditions to closing the transaction on terms announced (or at all). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “could”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, regulatory approvals, the ability of the companies to complete the transaction on terms announced, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Despite putting up big stats, Angels' Mike Trout says season was 'frustrating'

    During Mike Trout's end-of-the-season media availability Tuesday, the AngelS star said this season has been "frustrating" despite putting up big stats.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

    Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion. They include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Top stocks trending after hours: Twitter, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, AutoZone, AirBNB

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

  • Current bear market is 'not the time to be a hero,' strategist explains

    Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez and KeyAdvisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook during this bear market and the Fed's position amid inflationary and labor market pressures.

  • Dow Jones Jumps Again On Fed Hopes; Twitter Stock Skyrockets As Tesla's Elon Musk Gives In

    The rally attempt continued as Treasury yields and the dollar fell. Here are 5 stocks near early buy points. Twitter surged as Tesla's Elon Musk will go ahead with his $44 billion deal.

  • ‘This is not healthy’: The latest advance for stocks could signal more pain ahead for markets. Here’s why

    As tempting as it might be to call a bottom in stocks, Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, said Tuesday that investors should brace for more carnage in the near term as several reliable historical signs of a durable bottom are still missing from markets.

  • Intel, Micron, Nvidia stocks climb as the White House preps new export restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in semiconductor stocks as the Biden administration considers putting new export restrictions in place.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 16% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced an "industry-first" partnership with Hilton Hotels that will bring Peloton Bikes to all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S. Higher bond yields have made stocks trading at high valuations look more expensive, which has weighed on Peloton's stock price. Year to date, Peloton shares are down 77%.

  • Icahn had Twitter stake worth over $500 million before Musk's about-face - WSJ

    Twitter shares jumped more than 22% to end at $52.00 on Tuesday after a securities filing showed Musk intends to go ahead with his April offer of $44 billion to take the company private, signaling an end to a legal battle that could have forced Musk to pay up. The estimated profit for Icahn Enterprises LP could exceed $250 million, it added.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Positive week for Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) institutional investors who lost 75% over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI ), it is important to understand the...

  • Looking for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks? Here Are 2 J.P. Morgan Likes

    Stocks came storming out the gates in October’s first session as if in a hurry to leave a brutal September well behind. Investors will be hoping the rally is more than a one-off after the storm of headwinds - a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic activity - have hit the markets hard this year. The tech sector has been especially vulnerable. The NASDAQ closed out the third quarter with three consecutive weeks of losses and is still down 31% for the year. But

  • Elon Musk Is Overpaying for Twitter—by a Huge Amount. Here’s the Math.

    Elon Musk is paying $54.20 a share for Twitter. Based on the steep declines of rivals Meta and Snap, he should be paying less than $30.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter will eventually be part of ‘X, the everything app’

    Elon Musk has a new plan for Twitter Inc. after giving up a legal battle and agreeing to pay $44 billion for the company Tuesday.

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • US Futures Fall as Asian Stocks Play Catch-Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks played catch-up to a sharp rally in US and European equities that began to fade as fledgling hope that central banks would temper the pace of interest rate increases slipped further from view.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts