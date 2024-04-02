Arcadis' (AMS:ARCAD) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Arcadis NV (AMS:ARCAD) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 16th of May to €0.85. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.5%.

Arcadis' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Arcadis' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 139.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from €0.57 total annually to €0.85. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Arcadis has been growing its earnings per share at 52% a year over the past five years. Arcadis is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Arcadis' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Arcadis that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

