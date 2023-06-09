Arcadis (AMS:ARCAD) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Arcadis NV (AMS:ARCAD) share price has soared 153% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Better yet, the share price has risen 4.0% in the last week.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Arcadis investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Arcadis was able to grow its EPS at 122% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 36% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Arcadis has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Arcadis' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Arcadis, it has a TSR of 171% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Arcadis provided a TSR of 9.6% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 22% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Arcadis you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Dutch exchanges.

