Arcadis announces CEO Peter Oosterveer’s retirement, and nominates Alan Brookes, currently COO, as his successor

Arcadis N.V.
·5 min read
Arcadis N.V.
Arcadis N.V.

  • Peter Oosterveer to retire after six years as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chair of the Executive Board, after the Annual General Meeting in May 2023

  • Alan Brookes, currently Global Chief Operating Officer (COO), nominated as new CEO

Amsterdam, 27 Oct. 2022 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design and Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced Peter Oosterveer’s decision to retire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2023, and nominating Alan Brookes (COO) as new CEO.

The Supervisory Board has unanimously decided to nominate Alan Brookes, currently COO at Arcadis, as the next CEO and Chair of the Executive Board and will propose his appointment to the shareholders of Arcadis, at the AGM in May 2023.

Peter joined Arcadis in 2017 as CEO and Chair of the Executive Board. He successfully led the company in achieving its 2020 strategic targets, strengthening its balance sheet, resolving legacy issues, embedding a people-first culture across the organization and driving improved financial performance. Under the 2023 business strategy “Maximizing Impact” he led the company to become an industry leader in providing clients with sustainable solutions, a digital frontrunner. Furthermore, Peter repositioned the company for accelerated growth and scaling, as was demonstrated by the organizational transition into Global Business Areas (GBAs) and the recently announced acquisitions of IBI Group, DPS Group and Giftge Consult. Today, Arcadis is in a strong position for future profitable growth and smooth integration of recent acquisitions.

Since Alan joined Arcadis in 2011 through the acquisition of EC Harris, he has established himself as an innovative leader and has been instrumental to the strategic direction and operational successes of the company. He brings significant international senior leadership experience, a strong commercial, and operational background, and extensive understanding of Arcadis. As COO he is leading the four Global Business Areas (Resilience, Mobility, Places and Intelligence), including the Global Excellence Centers. Prior to his current role Alan headed the EMEA operations, Arcadis’ largest segment at that time. He has been pivotal to the outstanding performance of UK, and the growth and improved focus in Continental Europe.

Over the next six months, Peter and Alan will collaborate closely to ensure a seamless transition.

Michiel Lap, Chair of the Supervisory Board comments: “We owe Peter our gratitude for the way he has transformed Arcadis into a leading integrated global design and consultancy player. Under his leadership, Arcadis has significantly improved its financial and non-financial results. Peter has united the company around a clear strategy of making impact for clients on some of the most important and pressing challenges of our time such as the energy transition and making net zero a reality for our clients. We wish Peter well and thank him for his important contributions to the company.

Alan Brookes has significant experience in running international design and consultancy businesses and has been successful in transforming the company from a regional to a global operating structure. Alan’s vision, drive, people and performance focus make him the right person to guide Arcadis through the next chapter of profitable growth and success. We have confidence in a smooth leadership transition, whilst ensuring the successful integration of our recent acquisitions.”

Peter Oosterveer, CEO Arcadis, comments: “I congratulate Alan on his nomination and look forward to working with him on the transition. Alan and I have been working closely together for the last 5 years, and he has been instrumental in implementing many of the operational and strategic initiatives which have improved the impact Arcadis has with its clients, as well as in creating strong financial and non-financial results. It has been both an honor and a privilege to lead Arcadis and I owe all Arcadians as well as the Supervisory Board my sincere thanks for the tremendous support I have received throughout my tenure. I am proud of what we have accomplished and leave the company in a very strong position to create further profitable growth. I am very pleased that the Supervisory Board has reacted constructively to my request to retire mid-way through my second term as CEO, which will allow me to enjoy more time with my family and to pursue a broad range of outside interests.”

Alan Brookes, COO Arcadis and CEO nominee, comments: “I am honored to be nominated to lead Arcadis at this pivotal moment. We have solid foundations to build on and with the recent acquisitions are well placed to further advance our strategy to deliver the solutions that will genuinely improve the quality of life for the clients and communities we serve. I would also like to thank Peter for his remarkable leadership at Arcadis and look forward to working closely with him during the transition period.”

For further information please contact:
Arcadis Investor Relations
Christine Disch
Mobile: +31 (0)6 1537 6020
E-mail: christine.disch@arcadis.com

Arcadis Corporate Communications
Tanno Massar
Mobile: +31 (0)6 1158 9121
E-mail: tanno.massar@arcadis.com

About Arcadis
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 33,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.8 billion in gross revenues (including IBI group, based on 2021 full year pro forma figures). We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

Regulated information
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment


