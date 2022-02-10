U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

Arcadis announces new Global structure to better serve the needs of its growing client base

Arcadis N.V.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • ARCAY
  • ARCVF


  • The move marks a significant milestone in embedding Arcadis’ three-year business strategy to maximize profitable and sustainable growth

  • The structure will be based on three new global businesses – Resilience, Places, and Mobility – focused on bringing the best of Arcadis’ global expertise to serve clients and drive efficiency

  • New structure led by an experienced and globally diverse team - Heather Polinsky for Resilience, Mark Cowlard for Places and Greg Steele for Mobility

Amsterdam, February 10, 2022: Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced changes to its operating structure to better serve the needs of the market and its growing client base. The changes are in line with its 2021 - 2023 business strategy to provide focus, global scale and strengthen the sustainable and digital offering to clients. As announced during its Capital Markets Day in November 2020, Arcadis has now transitioned from a country-led operating model, to collaborate across borders in new global business areas.

The changes, which were effective from January 1, 2022, see the creation of three new business areas – Resilience, Places and Mobility. Each business area will consist of globally diverse organizations that work together to bring focus and the very best of Arcadis’ collective expertise from around the world to help serve the changing needs of clients, regardless of where they are located.

Heather Polinsky, who was previously Arcadis’ Chief Operating Officer in North America will lead the Resilience business area. With climate change, biodiversity loss and water scarcity presenting some of the greatest challenges to humanity, Heather and her team from across the world will be on hand to provide holistic and actionable sustainable solutions for clients. Building on Arcadis’ rich heritage and expertise in energy transition, climate adaption, environmental remediation and PFAS removal schemes, and clean water management, Arcadis will work in collaboration with public, private and regulated clients to create a more resilient future.

Former UK CEO Mark Cowlard will lead the Places business area, focused on creating smart and sustainable places for owners, investors, users and communities across the real estate sector. The construction and operation of buildings generates up to 40% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions and one of Arcadis’ priorities is to help clients reduce carbon over the full lifecycle of an asset. The business area will bring together global expertise and work closely with our design and architecture practice, CallisonRTKL, to develop innovative, future-facing solutions for the places in which we live, work, play, learn, and the transport hubs critical to keep the world moving.

The Mobility business area - covering rail, highways, aviation, port infrastructure and new mobility solutions - will be led by Greg Steele, who was previously the Executive Leadership Team member for the Asia and Pacific region. With better transport links crucial to creating thriving and connected cities and communities, the global Mobility business will work closely with transport owners, operators and contractors to deliver design, asset and program management and new mobility solutions across the world. There will be a focus on creating greener and cleaner solutions, drawing on Arcadis’ experience in rail, electric vehicle adoption and active travel projects.

The new Global Presidents for the three business areas will report directly to Arcadis’ Chief Operating Officer, Alan Brookes, who is a member of the Global Executive Leadership Team.

Peter Oosterveer, Global Chief Executive said:

“Megatrends like urbanization, climate change, greater digitalization and growing societal expectations are continuing to shape the needs of our clients and the communities we serve. It is crucial Arcadis adapts to meet these changing trends and needs. Since the launch of our strategy in late 2020, we have made great strides to embed these needs within the business and today marks another significant milestone in our journey to maximize impact for our clients.

“As I witnessed at first hand at COP26 last year, the world of tomorrow can be so much better than today. Mitigating and reducing the impact of climate change to enable healthier lives, thriving nature, effortless transport and more enjoyable places. With policymakers rightly focused on ‘building back better’ and a green recovery, we have the ambition, deep industry knowledge and now a focused global operating structure in place to make this a reality and help create a more resilient and sustainable future.”

Alan Brookes, Global Chief Operating Officer said:

“With an energetic and refreshed leadership managing the business areas, the move to the Global structure marks an exciting new chapter at Arcadis. Our laser focus on clients won’t change but the new structure will enhance collaboration of our teams across the world, enabling our clients to benefit from our collective expertise and a joined-up approach.

“Importantly, the new structure will allow us to scale sustainable and digital solutions where we can have the most impact with clients. Working alongside our digital products and services business, Arcadis Gen and CallisonRTKL, the structure allows us to bring forward the best Arcadis has to offer globally to clients anywhere in the world, while maximizing profitable and sustainable growth. It is the start of a new, evolved Arcadis.”

The Company’s reporting of its first quarter 2022 results will reflect these three new reportable segments. To assist in the analysis and understanding of the new reportable segment structure, Arcadis will restate the four quarters and full year of 2021 for the new reportable operating segments and provide this information in the release of the 2021 full year results on February 17, 2022. These changes have no impact on the Company’s previously reported consolidated balance sheet, statement of income, or cash flows.
For more information about the Arcadis business areas please visit www.arcadis.com

-End-

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Chris Wiggan
Mobile: +44 7966404889
E-mail: chris.wiggan@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com


Attachment


