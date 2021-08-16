U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Arcadis completes and reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Arcadis N.V.
·1 min read
16 August 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced its share buyback program to be completed on 13 August 2021. Since the start of the share buyback program on 19 February 2021, a total of 1,850,000 ordinary shares have been repurchased to cover obligations from employee incentive plans and commitments for stock dividend. The shares have been repurchased at a volume-weighted average share price of €34.22, for a total consideration of €63.3 million.

Final transaction update
Arcadis has repurchased 28,326 of its own shares at an average price of €40.24 on 13 August 2021. The consideration for the shares repurchased was €1.1 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

-End -

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

