Arcadis partners with Shenzhen Bus Group to collaborate on Fleet Electrification Transition Services in Australia

17 May, 2022 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, and Shenzhen Bus Group (Shenzhen Bus), the world's first and largest pure electric public transportation group, have combined their expertise to provide joint advisory services specifically related to the transition to electric bus fleets for Australian government authorities and companies.

Shenzhen Bus brings a wealth of operational expertise to the partnership, having electrified its own fleet of over 11,000 vehicles. This experience, combined with Arcadis' knowledge of urbanization, connected and thriving cities, climate change and digitalization, will help customers accelerate the electrification of their fleets.

Greg Steele, Global President, Mobility at Arcadis said:

“Bringing together the expertise of Arcadis and Shenzhen Bus Group to support the transition of fleets is truly market changing. Together, we can provide innovative and timely solutions for fleets transitioning to electric, while also providing unique insights to help ensure long-term success. As the case for electrifying fleets gets increasingly stronger, it’s fantastic that governments and companies are realizing the numerous benefits of switching, such as reducing CO2 emissions, improving air quality, better choice of electric vehicles and rapidly increasing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“We look forward to helping drive the EV market forward in Australia, connecting cities and communities, while providing data-driven support to facilitate seamless fleet electrification.”

Hallie Liao, Head of International Development at Shenzhen Bus Group said:

“We are committed to continuous improvement, which brings more convenience to our customers, better work environment to our staff and generates more value for our business. Over the past decades we have learnt many lessons and gained a lot of experience in commissioning electric bus and taxi fleets. We are delighted to partner with Arcadis in helping fellow Australian transportation operators on their journey to zero carbon emission mobility in the coming years, as well as accelerating the Australian government's long-term target of net-zero emission by 2050.”

The two parties will seek to provide advisory services on fleet transition matters such as planning, operational transition, asset management, training programs, and design and engineering for customers making the shift to electric vehicles, with a clear path for understanding how to implement the transition step-by-step. They will also develop the tools and expertise needed to integrate and enable electric vehicles, ultimately helping to improve the quality of life for people and communities across Australia.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 29,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.4 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

ABOUT SHENZHEN BUS GROUP CO., LTD.

Shenzhen Bus Group Co., Ltd., founded in 1975, is an all-license comprehensive public transportation operator. Shenzhen Bus’s businesses cover urban public transportation, on-demand services, taxis, ride hailing, intercity transportation, cross-border transportation, advertisement and property development. Shenzhen Bus is one of the largest new energy public transportation operators in the world, focusing its business in Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Huizhou and Shenyang. Shenzhen Bus Group has accumulated extensive experiences in new energy fleet transitioning, optimization and digitalization. With these experiences, Shenzhen Bus Group advised multiple international organizations, governments and companies to develop pathways for their public transportation electrification, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Energy Foundation, GIZ, EDF, Vitol, and Hitachi Europe.

