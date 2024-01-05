What Is Arcadium Lithium plc's (NYSE:ALTM) Share Price Doing?

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw its share price hover around a small range of US$6.81 to US$6.81 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Arcadium Lithium’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Arcadium Lithium

What Is Arcadium Lithium Worth?

Good news, investors! Arcadium Lithium is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Arcadium Lithium’s ratio of 3.27x is below its peer average of 21.03x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Chemicals industry. What’s more interesting is that, Arcadium Lithium’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Arcadium Lithium look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Arcadium Lithium. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ALTM is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALTM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ALTM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Arcadium Lithium you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Arcadium Lithium, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.