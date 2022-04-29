U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

ArcBest® Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

  • ARCB

Solidifies Position as Leading Integrated Logistics Company and Delivers Record Profitability

  • First quarter 2022 revenue of $1.3 billion increased 61.0 percent over first quarter 2021.

  • Net income improved to $69.6 million, or $2.68 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, first quarter 2022 net income was $79.8 million, or $3.08 per diluted share.

  • Continued significant investments in technology, customer solutions and people to drive revenue growth.

FORT SMITH, Ark., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported first quarter 2022 revenue of $1.3 billion, reflecting an increase of $505.9 million compared to first quarter 2021. Each of ArcBest's operating segments achieved double-digit percentage revenue growth over the prior year period. First quarter 2022 results include the impact of the acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC ("MoLo"), which was completed in November 2021.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)
ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)

ArcBest's first quarter 2022 operating income was $94.9 million and net income was $69.6 million, or $2.68 per diluted share, compared to operating income of $32.2 million and net income of $23.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, first quarter non-GAAP operating income was $108.6 million, compared to $40.8 million in the prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $79.8 million, or $3.08 per diluted share, compared to $28.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

"Our outstanding first quarter results, including record profitability, demonstrate our success in transforming ArcBest and positioning it as one of the country's leading integrated logistics companies," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our strategy is working, underscored by improved operating margins across the business, and we are aggressively investing in our vision to ensure we continue innovating, developing our talent, enhancing our ability to serve customers and driving incremental revenue growth. As announced yesterday, our strong cash flow allows us to return more capital to shareholders by increasing both our share repurchase program and our dividend. We are confident our talented team is poised to execute on our clearly defined strategy, which will accelerate our growth trajectory while positioning ArcBest to operate even more efficiently and consistently for years to come."

First Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

First Quarter 2022 Versus First Quarter 2021

  • Revenue of $705.3 million compared to $556.3 million, a per-day increase of 25.8 percent.

  • Total tonnage per day increase of 3.6 percent, including an increase of 0.9 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.

  • Total shipments per day increased 0.2 percent.

  • Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 21.1 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the double digits.

  • Operating income of $80.0 million compared to $30.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $87.0 million compared to $36.9 million.

Strength in the pricing environment and an increase in ABF Freight's average weight per shipment both contributed to strong first quarter revenue growth in ArcBest's Asset-Based business versus the prior year period. Despite inflationary pressures, customer demand and market rates remained solid and ArcBest continued to deliver on the increasing supply chain needs of its customers through customized logistics solutions. Freight trends with ArcBest's core LTL customers were also positive throughout the quarter while activities designed to optimize revenue, network balance, freight mix and shipments resulted in more efficient utilization of labor and network resources, and improved profitability. Asset-Based hiring initiatives were successful, contributing to ABF Freight adding over 600 new employees across key locations during the quarter.

Asset-Light

First Quarter 2022 Versus First Quarter 2021 (including the results of MoLo)

  • Revenue of $673.7 million compared to $311.5 million, a per-day increase of 114.6 percent.

  • Operating income of $22.8 million compared to $9.3 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $26.9 million compared to $10.2 million.

  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $29.3 million compared to $12.1 million, as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.

Enhanced customer demand and higher market rates drove strong first quarter revenue growth and record profitability in the ArcBest Asset-Light segment. The integration of MoLo and related synergy realization remains on schedule and is progressing as expected, contributing to increases in truckload brokerage revenue and business levels over the same period last year. In addition, supply chain solutions offered through managed transportation, expedite and international services were meaningful contributors to the enhanced financial results of the Asset–Light business. The higher operating income reflects increased revenue and effective cost management, which also resulted in greater operating leverage.

At FleetNet, increases in total events and revenue per event contributed to growth in total revenue and profitability compared to the prior year period.

NOTE

‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2022 first quarter results. The call will be today, Friday, April 29, at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 891-9945 or by joining the webcast which can be found on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. Slides to accompany this call are included in Exhibit 99.3 of the Form 8-K filed on April 29, 2022, will be posted and available to download on the company's website prior to the scheduled conference time, and will be included in the webcast. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on June 15, 2022. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633–8284 or (402) 977–9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 22017045. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through June 15, 2022, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with nearly 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding (i) our expectations about our intrinsic value or our prospects for growth and value creation and (ii) our financial outlook, position, strategies, goals, and expectations. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the effects of widespread outbreak of an illness or disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other public health crisis, as well as regulatory measures implemented in response to such events; external events which may adversely affect us or the third parties who provide services for us, for which our business continuity plans may not adequately prepare us, including acts of war or terrorism or military conflicts; a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; interruption or failure of third-party software or information technology systems or licenses; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; the ability to manage our cost structure, and the timing and performance of growth initiatives; the cost, integration, and performance of any recent or future acquisitions, including the acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC, and the inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition within the expected time period or at all; market fluctuations and interruptions affecting the price of our stock or the price or timing of our share repurchase programs; maintaining our corporate reputation and intellectual property rights; nationwide or global disruption in the supply chain increasing volatility in freight volumes; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and develop employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; increasing costs due to inflation; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest Corporation's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar

Title: Vice President – Investor Relations

Title: Senior Manager, PR and Social

Phone: 479-785-6200

Phone: 479-494-8221

Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

Email: amahar@arcb.com

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Three Months Ended




March 31




2022


2021




(Unaudited)




($ thousands, except share and per share data)


REVENUES


$

1,335,074


$

829,213










OPERATING EXPENSES



1,240,146



797,022










OPERATING INCOME



94,928



32,191










OTHER INCOME (COSTS)








Interest and dividend income



106



392


Interest and other related financing costs



(1,939)



(2,428)


Other, net



(826)



1,192





(2,659)



(844)










INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



92,269



31,347










INCOME TAX PROVISION



22,700



7,986










NET INCOME


$

69,569


$

23,361










EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE








Basic


$

2.82


$

0.92


Diluted


$

2.68


$

0.87










AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING








Basic



24,710,685



25,454,921


Diluted



25,911,200



26,930,402










CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE


$

0.08


$

0.08


ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











March 31


December 31




2022


2021




(Unaudited)


Note




($ thousands, except share data)


ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS








Cash and cash equivalents


$

64,108


$

76,620


Short-term investments



37,024



48,339


Accounts receivable, less allowances (2022 - $15,737; 2021 - $13,226)



676,200



582,344


Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2022 - $697; 2021 - $690)



22,109



13,094


Prepaid expenses



42,688



40,104


Prepaid and refundable income taxes



9,010



9,654


Other



9,440



5,898


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



860,579



776,053










PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT








Land and structures



352,420



350,694


Revenue equipment



981,317



980,283


Service, office, and other equipment



259,201



251,085


Software



180,641



175,989


Leasehold improvements



17,226



16,931





1,790,805



1,774,982


Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



1,098,431



1,079,061





692,374



695,921










GOODWILL



299,008



300,337


INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



123,363



126,580


OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



125,988



106,686


DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



5,324



5,470


OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



103,063



101,629


TOTAL ASSETS


$

2,209,699


$

2,112,676










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
















CURRENT LIABILITIES








Accounts payable


$

340,966


$

311,401


Income taxes payable



8,364



12,087


Accrued expenses



276,888



305,851


Current portion of long-term debt



89,766



50,615


Current portion of operating lease liabilities



24,127



22,740


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



740,111



702,694










LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



168,912



174,917


OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



106,463



88,835


POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



16,710



16,733


OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



130,471



135,537


DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



63,860



64,893










STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

issued 2022: 29,384,711 shares; 2021: 29,359,957 shares



294



294


Additional paid-in capital



344,429



318,033


Retained earnings



868,905



801,314


Treasury stock, at cost, 2022: 4,900,512 shares; 2021: 4,492,514 shares



(235,779)



(194,273)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



5,323



3,699


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



983,172



929,067


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

2,209,699


$

2,112,676



Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











Three Months Ended




March 31




2022


2021




Unaudited




($ thousands)


OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income


$

69,569


$

23,361


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization



31,591



29,387


Amortization of intangibles



3,232



967


Share-based compensation expense



2,763



2,354


Provision for losses on accounts receivable



1,628



(96)


Change in deferred income taxes



(1,417)



(4,998)


Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination


