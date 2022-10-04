U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

ArcBest Announces Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

·1 min read

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results prior to the opening market on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A conference call with company executives will be held that day at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 916-9049.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)
Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on December 15, 2022. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference ID for the playback is 22020814.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at ArcBest's website through December 15, 2022.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey                               
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations                                         
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-announces-its-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301640525.html

SOURCE ArcBest

