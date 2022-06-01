U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,109.76
    -22.39 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,818.35
    -171.77 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,058.01
    -23.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.54
    -13.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.57
    +1.90 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0076 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9000
    +0.0560 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    -0.0114 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9460
    +1.2700 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,387.30
    -118.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.68
    +0.47 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.58
    -38.08 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

ArcBest Releases Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ARCB

Company's third ESG report highlights diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) advances; enhanced sustainability reporting includes new Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions data

FORT SMITH, Ark., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today released its third annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, highlighting the company's significant progress and ongoing efforts in building a safer, more sustainable and more inclusive company and world. The report features ArcBest's roadmap for achieving and surpassing important diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) milestones, as well as new disclosures on climate risk management inclusive of Scope 1 and Scope 21 carbon emissions — the next step in offering stakeholders greater insights into how the company can better manage the emissions resulting from its operations.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)
ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)

"As a $4 billion industry leader, we have a great responsibility to pursue activities and initiatives that improve the sustainability of our operations, provide an inclusive workplace for all, and give back to the communities where we operate," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "ESG is core to our long-term strategy and vision because it is critical for our business and our customers. This is reflected in both our financial results and sustainability reporting. We celebrate our progress and are committed to improving transparency and clearly defining our ESG goals moving forward. Our people remain focused on innovation, talent development, customer service and profitable growth, as we continue building on our history of responsible stewardship."

The 2021 report includes progress updates in the areas of Governance, Safety, Technology and Innovation, Climate, Environment, Workforce and Community. It also reports findings from the company's 2021 ESG materiality assessment, which identified issues most important to the company's stakeholder groups, evaluated the company's progress and helped prioritize short- and long-term areas of focus. Highlights of the company's achievements covered in the 2021 ESG report include:

  • Creating an ESG Program Manager Role that is focused on ESG strategy — partnering with leaders across the organization to identify opportunities for improved environmental sustainability, address climate-related issues, implement best practices, and facilitate external reporting and public disclosures.

  • Creating an ESG dashboard to capture and analyze Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions more efficiently.

  • Disclosing Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions for the first time in company history.

  • Creating a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program Manager Role to lead the development of the company's DEI strategy, roadmap and initiatives and partner with leaders across the organization to implement and manage employee policies and programs.

  • Developing and announcing a three-year DEI strategy roadmap focusing on four key areas: workforce, workplace, marketplace and community.

  • Forming a DEI taskforce to help ensure employees' voices and feedback remain at the forefront.

  • Developing a Crisis Management Framework which provides a planning structure that improves the company's ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from crisis events.

  • Giving back more than $2.4 million to 135 organizations through volunteering, fundraising and donating.

ArcBest's 2021 ESG report was informed by input from leaders across the company and in consultation with the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors, ESG Executive Sponsors and the ESG Committee, which includes representatives from functional areas across the company, including Safety and Security, Carrier Relations, Internal Audit and others. The report has been prepared in accordance with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards and includes disclosures on climate-related risks and opportunities through the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with nearly 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

1 Scope 1 emissions are direct greenhouse emissions (GHG) that occur from sources controlled or owned by ArcBest.
   Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions associated with the purchase of electricity or in other ways that result in energy used by ArcBest.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar
Email: amahar@arcb.com
Phone: 479-494-8221

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-releases-annual-environmental-social-and-governance-report-301558847.html

SOURCE ArcBest

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been pummeled in the recent market sell-off as rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown hit investor sentiment hard. For a long-term investor, though, such periods of correction also offer some of the best opportunities to find growth stocks that could become huge winners in the next decade or so, given their business growth potential. Here are three such growth stocks that look like winners in the making.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks billionaire Cliff Asness is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that were recently dumped by Asness, click Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. After a continuous period of underperformance, Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management fared well in 2021 and had […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Amazon?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) knew exactly how to fire up investors earlier this year. Both tech giants announced 20-for-1 stock splits a few months ago -- Alphabet in February and Amazon in March. Amazon's stock split will happen first, with trading on a split-adjusted basis expected to begin on June 6, 2022.

  • How Much Of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in C3.ai, Inc. ( NYSE:AI ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company...

  • Fed to begin quantitative tightening: What that means for financial markets

    While the precise impact of “quantitative tightening” is still up for debate, analysts tend to agree that it's likely to present a further headwind to stocks.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Slipping Despite a Big Sales Beat. Here’s What Went Wrong.

    Sales at the electric-vehicle charging-equipment company were much better than both management and Wall Street expected.