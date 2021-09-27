ArcBest Releases Second Annual ESG Report

ArcBest® Publishes 2020 Report Detailing Progress on ESG Initiatives

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced the release of its 2020 ESG Report. The report details the company's actions and progress on all environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives and includes the company's people-first response to COVID-19.

Grounded in its mission to connect and positively impact the world through solving logistics challenges, ArcBest is committed to operating responsibly and creating long-term value for its stakeholders. As highlighted in the report, this commitment is demonstrated through the company's focus on advancing key priorities including environment, sustainable procurement, human rights, ethics and community involvement.

"As a leading logistics company, we believe it is our duty to conduct business in a way that helps build a safer, more sustainable and inclusive company and world. The 2020 ESG Report shows great progress in these areas, even amid a global pandemic," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "While we acknowledge there is still work to be done to address pressing challenges in the logistics industry, I am very proud of our people and their ongoing commitment to advancing these important initiatives."

The 2020 ESG Report was informed by input from leaders across the company and in consultation with the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors, ESG Executive Sponsors and the ESG Committee. The company is working toward adopting and aligning its ESG framework with pertinent Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards to help identify business needs, while keeping its progress on track. It is also collaborating with Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) to conduct a materiality assessment, to be completed by the end of 2021, that will help more effectively define and prioritize ESG efforts.

