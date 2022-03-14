Arcc Spaces Shares That The Virtual Office Is A Good Working Solution for Small Businesses Beyond COVID-19

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcc Spaces , a pioneering flexible workspace service provider, shares its insights about hybrid work – the virtual office is becoming a growing trend, and is a good solution for small businesses and start-ups to cope with the new normal.

Over the past year and a half, businesses have realised that it is possible to operate efficiently while adopting flexible working arrangements. The global virtual office market is expected to grow from $27 billion in 2020 to $32.9 billion in 2021. Around 71% of traditional offices will be replaced with virtual offices by 2030, according to the office demand report.

Enjoy Flexible Office Space With Premium Facilities And Services

Not tied down by a long-term fixed office lease, small businesses that choose flexible packages can control their budgets and reduce overheads while having access to essential operational facilities and the flexibility to change company processes anytime. Businesses can pick and choose amongst different services and lease plans tailored to their needs. Under the Arcc-Business package, users can enjoy access to the meeting facilities and the business lounge whenever they need to meet clients or partners in a formal space.

Companies are also entitled to prestigious core business districts (CBD) addresses where Arcc Spaces' workplaces are located. This premium address can be promoted to clients, partners, and customers, offering the professionalism and credibility small businesses need to succeed.

Access A Global Business Network Locally

A big advantage offered by Arcc Spaces' virtual office premium package is the global business network that connects the co-working community across five gateway cities across Asia.

Regular social events are held in each region, such as afternoon entertainment, snack trolley runs, and knowledge sharing sections. These activities allow users to meet like-minded individuals from various companies such as a Singapore-based blockchain service provider and a real estate consultancy in Shanghai.

"A virtual office today is more than working remotely from a prestigious location. Arcc Spaces has been in the market for nearly 20 years and has been evolving to meet individual and corporate needs. What we are trying to deliver is a value-added solution to driving productivity and well-being for individuals and firms," said Evelyn Chye, General Manager of Arcc Spaces, Singapore.

As a pioneering flexible workspace service provider with 16 premium locations across Asia, Arcc Spaces offers four tiers of virtual office packages to meet all types of business needs. The on-demand virtual office package starts from as low as SGD 38. For details, please visit: https://www.arccspaces.com/solutions/virtual-offices/ .

About Arcc Spaces

Arcc Spaces is a shared workspace brand with 16 locations across Asia that works with corporates to transform the way they work and drive innovation through a network of hospitality-led spaces. Headquartered in Singapore, Arcc Spaces has locations across Malaysia, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. We provide access to a collection of beautifully designed business hubs, lounges and labs grounded in landmark projects across the world's gateway cities to empower today's leaders to meet, collaborate, learn and access talents and opportunities. Arcc Spaces is a part of the Arcc Holdings, a transformative real estate and hospitality company that develops and operates a range of concepts in the areas of 'Work, Live and Play'. For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com

SOURCE Arcc Spaces