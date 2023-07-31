Arcellx's (NASDAQ:ACLX) investors will be pleased with their respectable 51% return over the last year

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 51%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Arcellx wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Arcellx shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 51% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 20% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arcellx better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Arcellx has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

