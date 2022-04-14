U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.75
    +12.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,569.00
    +87.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,289.75
    +68.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.80
    +4.40 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.18
    -1.07 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.00
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4100
    -0.2780 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,285.14
    +1,100.28 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.95
    +26.31 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,168.78
    +325.29 (+1.21%)
     

ArcelorMittal acquires majority stake in voestalpine’s state-of-the-art HBI facility in Texas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ArcelorMittal S.A.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMSYF
  • MT
ArcelorMittal S.A.
ArcelorMittal S.A.

14 April 2022, 07:30 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) today announces it has signed an agreement to acquire an 80% shareholding in voestalpine’s world-class Hot Briquetted Iron (‘HBI’) plant located in Corpus Christi, Texas. voestalpine will retain the remaining 20%. The transaction values the Corpus Christi operations at $1 billion and closing is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The state-of-the-art plant, which was opened in October 2016, is one of the largest of its kind in the world. It has an annual capacity of two million tonnes of HBI, a high-quality feedstock made through the direct reduction of iron ore which is used to produce high-quality steel grades in an electric arc furnace (‘EAF’), but which can also be used in blast furnaces, resulting in lower coke consumption. HBI is a premium, compacted form of Direct Reduced Iron (‘DRI’) developed to overcome issues associated with shipping and handling DRI.

In parallel with the transaction, ArcelorMittal has signed a long-term offtake agreement with voestalpine to supply an annual volume of HBI commensurate to voestalpine’s equity stake to its steel mills in Donawitz and Linz, Austria. The remaining balance of production will be delivered to third parties under existing supply contracts, and to ArcelorMittal facilities, including to AM/NS Calvert in Alabama, upon the commissioning of its 1.5 million tonne EAF, expected in the second half of 2023.

Commenting, ArcelorMittal CEO, Aditya Mittal, said:

“This is a compelling strategic acquisition for our company. It accelerates both our progression into producing high-quality metallic feedstock for EAFs and our global decarbonisation journey. The facility is world-class and is ideally located, with its own deep-water port. There is also unused land on the site which provides interesting options for further development.

“ArcelorMittal is already one of the world’s largest producers of DRI. This acquisition will further strengthen our position and guarantee security of supply to AM/NS Calvert, while our experience will bring significant value to the asset. DRI is a feedstock which has a very important role to play in our decarbonisation ambitions, as we have announced plans to construct DRI facilities at several sites across Europe and in Canada. Today’s transaction therefore represents an important further step in our climate action journey. Finally, I would like to thank the executive management team at voestalpine and look forward to developing a strong partnership with them.

The Corpus Christi facility, which covers an area of two square kilometers and employs over 270 people, is located in an optimal coastal position with direct access to a broad and deep shipping channel which enables cost effective transportation to the Americas and Europe. It incorporates best-in-class technology and equipment supplied by MIDREX Technologies Inc., a leading supplier of DRI solutions. It currently uses natural gas to directly reduce iron ore pellets into HBI with an Fe content which exceeds 91%. However, the plant does have the potential to transition to 100% hydrogen, with the Texas coast presenting advantageous weather conditions to produce renewable energy powered green hydrogen. The use of natural gas rather than coal as the current energy input and reductant means that DRI-EAF steelmaking carries a significantly lower carbon footprint than blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace steelmaking. DRI/HBI is therefore expected to play a prominent role in the decarbonisation of the steel industry, a process ArcelorMittal intends to lead.

ArcelorMittal is a world leader in DRI production, with c. nine million tonnes of annual production capacity (c. 15 million tonnes including AM/NS India). DRI – ultimately produced using green hydrogen – sits at the heart of the Company’s Innovative-DRI steelmaking pathway, one of two pathways ArcelorMittal has developed which hold the potential to deliver carbon-neutral steelmaking.

Over the past year, the Company has accelerated its Innovative-DRI strategy, announcing projects to construct additional DRI and EAF capacity at its operations in Belgium, Canada, France and Spain. The combined investment for the four projects totals US$5.6 billion, with anticipated carbon emissions reduction totalling 19.5 million tonnes, which is 1equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from 4,240,858 cars being driven for a year. These projects sit at the heart of the company’s target to reduce its CO2e emissions intensity by 25% by 2030 group-wide, and in Europe by 35% by 2030.

More details on ArcelorMittal’s climate action ambitions, strategy, technologies and ongoing decarbonisation projects can be found here.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2021, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.6 billion and crude steel production of 69.1 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations

General

+44 20 7543 1128

Retail

+44 20 3214 2893

SRI

+44 20 3214 2801

Bonds/Credit
E-mail

+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications



Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:





+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com


1 Calculated using the US EPA greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator - https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator


Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Novavax And Its Plan To Target The Vaccine Resistant Notch Another Win

    Swiss officials authorized Novavax's Covid vaccine on Wednesday, and NVAX stock popped, though it remains below its key lines.

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) rose on Wednesday following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, the media company's stock price was up 5.3% after rising as much as 11.

  • I Bond hacks on tax returns and more as inflation hits 8.5%

    I Bond sales – which hit $3.5 billion in January – keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Nvidia Stock Gains on Upgrade. Ethereum Won’t Crash It the Way Bitcoin Did.

    New Street upgrades Nvidia to Buy from Neutral, saying concerns over a slowdown in crypto mining mostly have played out.

  • Fake Tesla Release Sends Lithium Miner's Stock on a Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lithium Corp. whipsawed on Wednesday after an inauthentic press release circulated claiming electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. had acquired the Nevada-based miner. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dea

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.

  • 3 REITs To Fight Off Continued High Inflation

    The long stretch of historically low interest rates may have benefited real estate more than any other sector. Cheap debt has a direct impact on cash flow, which means more capital to grow and more cash to distribute to shareholders. The flip side is that low interest rates resulted in record-high inflation. Inflation grew from 7.5% in January 2022, to 7.9% in February and the latest report shows an 8.5% increase in March, the fastest rise since December 1981. Experts believe the latest consumer