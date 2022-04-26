U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,220.73
    -75.39 (-1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,575.09
    -474.37 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,617.84
    -387.01 (-2.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.07
    -40.13 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.75
    +2.21 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.60
    +9.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    -0.0061 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7300
    -0.0960 (-3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2627
    -0.0118 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3050
    -0.8340 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,226.59
    +30.96 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.12
    -30.76 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.73
    +6.19 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

ArcelorMittal announces the completion of its US$1 billion share buyback program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ArcelorMittal S.A.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMSYF
  • MT
ArcelorMittal S.A.
ArcelorMittal S.A.

26 April 2022, 17:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) today announces that it has completed its US$1 billion share buyback program announced on 11 February 2022 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of 8 June 2021.

By market close on 25 April 2022, ArcelorMittal had repurchased 31,751,960 shares for a total value of €910,760,633.77 (equivalent to US$999,999,973.17) at an approximate average price per share of €28.68. All details are available on the Company’s website at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback-program

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2021, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.6 billion and crude steel production of 69.1 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations

General

+44 20 7543 1128

Retail

+44 20 3214 2893

SRI

+44 20 3214 2801

Bonds/Credit
E-mail

+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications



Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:





+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com


Recommended Stories