Steelmaker Vallourec Jumps After ArcelorMittal Buys 28% Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Vallourec SA rose to the highest in nearly four years after ArcelorMittal SA agreed to buy a $1.04 billion (€955 million) equity stake in the steelmaker from Apollo Global Management.

ArcelorMittal said late Tuesday it signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 28% equity interest in Vallourec as it looks to strengthen its presence in the market for tubular steel, which is used in the energy and industrial sectors. The French company has the majority of its capacity in the US and Brazil, according to the statement.

Vallourec jumped as much as 9.8% to €16.29 a share in Paris, reaching the highest level since June 2020 on an intraday basis. The company’s shares have rallied more than 70% since Apollo Global became a key stakeholder as part of a restructuring in February 2021.

“Along with this business transformation have come record levels of profitability, a more sustainable competitive position and an opportunity to capture future growth in the energy transition markets,” Apollo Global Partner Gareth Turner said in a statement. “There is still considerable potential to expand upon what we have achieved but it is now appropriate for Apollo to transition our funds’ shareholding to an industrial partner.”

In September, the French company said it would resume paying dividends as early as 2025 as it seeks to erase its net debt. The company has benefited from a rebound in crude costs and drilling tube prices after the Covid-19 pandemic and years of spending cuts from hydrocarbon producers. It’s also poised to benefit from growing applications for steel in green-energy sectors.

“As a producer of premium tubular solutions, it has a critical role to play in the energy transition, producing vital products for hydrogen, CCS and geothermal applications, for which demand is expected to grow,” ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal said in the statement, referring to carbon capture and storage technology.

The deal also marks a further move by global steelmakers to increase their presence in the US market, which is expected to see a surge in demand in green-energy sectors following the passage of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act. ArcelorMittal sold its US steel operations in 2020, as it sought to reduce debt and restructure its business in response to cratering demand for steel during the pandemic.

