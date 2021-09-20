U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    -37.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,089.00
    -373.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,227.00
    -99.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,200.70
    -27.60 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.34
    -0.63 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    +2.12 (+11.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8390
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,709.38
    -2,216.27 (-4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,141.46
    -84.07 (-6.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

ArcelorMittal joins Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst program as anchor partner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ArcelorMittal S.A.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

$100 million equity investment to be made over five years through XCarb™ innovation fund

20 September 2021, 08:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) today announces it has become an anchor partner in Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst program, committing to an equity investment of $100 million over the next five years.

Founded by Bill Gates, Breakthrough Energy is committed to scaling the technologies the world needs to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Breakthrough Energy’s efforts include investment vehicles, philanthropic programs, policy advocacy, and other initiatives, including Catalyst.

Catalyst, launched earlier this year, is a new model for how companies, governments, and private philanthropy can finance, produce, and ensure widespread adoption of next-generation clean technologies. The program will initially focus on four decarbonisation technologies: direct air capture (DAC); green hydrogen; long-duration energy storage (LDS); and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

ArcelorMittal’s investment will be made through its XCarb™ innovation fund which was launched earlier this year. The Company anticipates investing up to $100 million annually through the fund in companies developing technologies with the potential to support and accelerate the transition to zero-carbon emissions steelmaking. To date, ArcelorMittal has invested $10 million in Heliogen, a renewable energy company which focuses on unlocking the power of sunlight to replace fossil fuels, and $25 million in Form Energy, which is working on the development of its breakthrough energy storage technology.

Commenting, Aditya Mittal, CEO, ArcelorMittal said:

“The Catalyst program is innovative and necessary. It brings together public and private finance with the objective of fast-tracking the deployment of projects which can deliver significant carbon reduction. For ArcelorMittal and the steel industry this kind of initiative is critically important. The steel industry knows how to decarbonise – essentially what is missing is the availability of clean energy at competitive prices that provides the foundation for us to really accelerate. That’s why, after discussing the purpose of Catalyst with Bill, we were very happy to join as an anchor partner. Achieving net zero by 2050 needs a coordinated global drive the likes of which the world has never seen before. ArcelorMittal has its own comprehensive plan to decarbonise – with the first step being to achieve our group target of reducing emissions intensity by 25% by 2030 – but partnerships to scale up and accelerate progress are vital. There are so many interesting new companies and technologies that will help the world decarbonise – through both our XCarb fund and now Breakthrough Energy Catalyst we look forward to helping these companies accelerate their contribution.”

Bill Gates, Founder, Breakthrough Energy added:

“Avoiding a climate disaster will require a new industrial revolution. We need to make the technologies and products that don’t cause emissions as cheap as those that do, so the whole world can afford them and reach our climate goals. Through Catalyst, leaders from across the private and public sectors are coming together to focus on supporting technologies that are vital to the world reaching net-zero emissions but are currently too expensive to be adopted at scale. By coordinating investments and directing them toward these critical technologies, we can reduce their Green Premiums and help them get to market faster, so we can all reach our climate goals.”

ArcelorMittal recently published its second group climate action report in which it announced a 2030 global CO2e intensity reduction target of 25% and increased its European 2030 CO2e intensity reduction target to 35%. The Company had previously, in September 2020, announced its ambition to reach net zero by 2050. The report outlined the five key levers – steelmaking transformation, energy transformation, increased use of scrap, sourcing clean electricity and offsetting residual emissions – identified as the stepping stones to achieving net zero by 2050. It also detailed several of the projects the Company is undertaking to reach its 2030 reduction target. These include plans to create the world’s first zero carbon emissions steel plant in Sestao, Spain and convert its Canadian flat steel operations to DRI-EAF steelmaking through a CAD$1.8 billion investment which will reduce CO2 emissions by 60%.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations

General

+44 20 7543 1128

Retail

+44 20 3214 2893

SRI

+44 20 3214 2801

Bonds/Credit
E-mail

+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications



Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:





+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Futures, Stocks Fall Amid Fed, China Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks fell Monday amid a slump in Hong Kong property developers and jitters before a Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to hint at moving toward paring stimulus. The dollar rose.U.S. and European contracts dropped after the S&P 500 slid the most in a month, a test for the buy-the-dip mentality as the gauge jabs at its 50-day moving average. Hong Kong shares tumbled on growing concern about China’s crackdown on the real-estate sector and speculat

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • China Evergrande shares plummet to 11-year low on default risks

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Evergrande on Monday plunged as much as 19% to their lowest in over 11 years, extending losses as investors take a dim view of its business prospects with a fast approaching deadline for payment obligations this week. The company's property management unit dropped over 12%, while its electrics car unit declined 8%. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 14%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day, the market rally is at a turning point with a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • China Defends Tech Crackdown in Meeting With Wall Street Chiefs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top regulators defended their market-roiling crackdown on various industries in a meeting with Wall Street executives, while reassuring them the stricter rules aren’t aimed at stifling technology companies or the private sector.China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said recent actions were to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, according to a person familiar with th

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • Youth involved in the stock market are 'here to stay': Teen investor

    Seventeen-year-old Dylan Jin-Ngo became fascinated with the stock market when he was in sixth grade. Now the Huntington Beach teen spends much of his free time teaching other kids about markets.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • Microsoft, Chipotle Among 5 Stocks Setting Up Buying Opportunities

    Microsoft and AMD are among top stocks setting up possibly buying opportunities off 50-day or 10-week lines.

  • $1,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Change Your Life in 20 Years

    Buying Netflix stock at its initial public offering back in 2002 would have yielded even better results, and a $1,000 investment in the entertainment company would now be worth about $492,000 based on today's stock price. With that kind of life-changing performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are primed to be world beaters. Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is a company that makes it easy to track and gather data from non-electronic objects -- bridging the Internet of Things into a world beyond smart cars, mobile devices, and connected toasters.

  • 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It might seem tough to find cheap tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near all-time highs. Let's take a closer look at three of those undervalued tech stocks: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Cisco is often considered a slow-growth tech stock, since it generates most of its revenue from networking switches and routers.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • Urge to splurge: Americans went overboard on spending this summer, study says

    This trend may continue through to the end of the year — here's why.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • You’re suddenly rich — so how do you handle your money now?

    1. Decide who is your one trusted advisor—then build a support team around that person. You should take the time to identify your one trusted advisor and build a team of other professionals around him or her. Frequently, the newly wealthy have previously been working with one professional, such as an accountant, financial advisor or insurance broker, and continue relying on that same professional as their primary source of advice.

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

    Despite optimism for a Biden infrastructure bill that supports electric vehicles, many automakers have seen their share prices struggle as of late. Traditional automakers including Toyota, GM, and luxury brands like Lamborghini and Porsche have unveiled bold plans to integrate zero-emission vehicles into their lineups. Whether it's automakers, parts suppliers, basic materials companies, or other businesses, investing in the EV industry can be challenging and confusing.