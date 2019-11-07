ArcelorMittal Trims Forecast for Steel Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

ArcelorMittal trimmed its forecast for global steel demand to the lower end of an earlier range and said sales in its key European market will contract more than previously expected.

The world’s biggest steelmaker now sees global demand rising 0.5% to 1% this year, from an earlier prediction for as much as 1.5% growth.The company made the prediction as it reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, although earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were 61% lower than a year earlier.

Key Insights

In Europe, demand is expected to contract by up to 3%, with ongoing automotive demand weakness and slowing construction exacerbated by supply chain destocking. The company also cut its expectation for the U.S., and now sees a contraction of 0.5% to 1%, from flat to slight growth previously.While the global steel industry is struggling as trade disputes hurt manufacturing, European producers have been hardest hit. A combination of lower sales to automakers and competition against cheaper imports has left the region’s steel industry in crisis.As the largest producer, ArcelorMittal’s forecasts and insights are closely watched. Yet it’s not the only one that sees deepening weakness in Europe -- regional lobby group Eurofer last month said EU demand would sink 3.1% this year, the most since 2012.ArcelorMittal has responded to the crisis by cutting production and said in August it could sell as much as $2 billion in non-core assets over the next two years to lower debt. The company said Thursday it’s making progress on those efforts and has also lowered its capital spending plans this year.

Get More

Key figures hereStatement here

Read More

EU Steel Rout Deepens as Demand Seen Dropping Most in 7 YearsArcelorMittal Slides After Cutting European Steel Output Steel Slump Worsens as Voestalpine Lowers Outlook Again

To contact the reporter on this story: Elena Mazneva in London at emazneva@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Thomasson at lthomasson@bloomberg.net, Liezel Hill, Dylan Griffiths

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.