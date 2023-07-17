Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) jumps 3.1% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock is up an impressive 165% over the last five years. It's also up 8.2% in about a month.

Since the stock has added US$848m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Arch Capital Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 36% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 22% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Arch Capital Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Arch Capital Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 79% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 22%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Arch Capital Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

