Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) jumps 3.1% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) which saw its share price drive 202% higher over five years. Meanwhile the share price is 3.1% higher than it was a week ago.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Arch Capital Group investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Arch Capital Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 36% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 25% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Arch Capital Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 80% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research Arch Capital Group in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

