Arch Capital Group's (NASDAQ:ACGL) investors will be pleased with their stellar 183% return over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock is up an impressive 183% over the last five years. It's also good to see the share price up 22% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 10% in 90 days).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Arch Capital Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 46% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.84.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Arch Capital Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Arch Capital Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Arch Capital Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 35% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 23%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Arch Capital Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

