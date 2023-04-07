Arch Resources (ARCH) Benefitted From Coal Pricing

Kingdom Capital Advisors, a private investment firm, released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy returned 7.19% net of fees in the fourth quarter compared to 7.56% for the S&P 500 and 7.09% for the Russell 3000. The strategy returned 23.21% (net) since inception on January 11, 2022, compared to 40% for the S&P 500 index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Kingdom Capital Advisors highlighted stocks like Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) engages in the production and distribution of coal. On April 6, 2023, Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) stock closed at $131.09 per share. One-month return of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) was -15.17%, and its shares lost 7.57% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has a market capitalization of $2.456 billion.

Kingdom Capital Advisors made the following comment about Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), AMR, and PDER benefited from the resurgence of coal, specifically metallurgical coal pricing. In February, we highlighted in a Seeking Alpha article that ARCH appeared dramatically undervalued considering the surging price of coal, and we expected their management team to implement a shareholder-friendly capital return plan which was released shortly thereafter. The stock distributed over $30 of dividends per share in 2022, and significant repurchases of convertible debt and shares further supported the stock price."

Coal

dominik-vanyi-Mk2ls9UBO2E-unsplash

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 34 hedge fund portfolios held Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 38 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in another article and shared best coal mining stocks to buy on March 18. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.