Arch Resources Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$3.15b (down 15% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$464.0m (down 65% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 15% (down from 36% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$25.45 (down from US$77.67 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Arch Resources EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 2.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 6.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Metals and Mining industry in the US are expected to grow by 4.7%.

Performance of the American Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 5.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Arch Resources has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

