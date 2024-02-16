Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 15, 2024

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Arch Resources Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Deck Slone, Vice President of Strategy. Please go ahead, sir.

Deck Slone: Good morning from St. Louis, and thanks for joining us today. Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made during this call, including statements relating to our expected future business and financial performance may be considered forward-looking statements according to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are to different degrees uncertain. These uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the annual and quarterly reports that we file with the SEC may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

I’d also like to remind you that you can find a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures, we plan to discuss this morning at the end of our press release, a copy of which we have posted in the Investors section of our website at archrsc.com. Also participating on this morning’s call will be Paul Lang, our CEO; John Drexler, our COO; and Matt Giljum, our CFO. After our formal remarks, we’ll be happy to take questions. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Paul. Paul?

Paul Lang: Thanks, Deck. And good morning, everyone. We appreciate your interest in Arch, and are glad you could call from start us on the call this morning. I'm pleased to report that during the fourth quarter, Arch continue to drive forward with our simple, consistent and proven plan for long term value creation and growth. Turning the quarter just ended. The team achieved adjusted EBITDA of $180 million. Generated $127 million in discretionary accounts. Bolstered of our cash position by $107 million, consistent with our stated objective of building additional optionality for potential future stock repurchases, initiated plans to unwind the capped calls instruments associated with now-retiring convertible senior notes. Prior to quarterly cash dividend of $32 million, or $1.65 per share, increasing the total capital employed in our shareholder return program, since its re-launched two years ago, for well over $1.2 billion and achieve independent Level A verification at the Leer mine under the globally recognized for sustainable mining framework, becoming the first U.S. mine of any types to do so.

In short, we demonstrated strong progress in this many of our strategic priorities, expanding numerous critical areas of performance, including financial positioning, shareholder value creation, and sustainability. Critically, the team maintained its sharp focus on driving productivity improvements across the operating platform as well. They are truly made significant positive headwinds, as we achieved a 10% quarter-over-quarter reduction in the average cost per ton in our metallurgical segment. Secured nearly 25% improvement, in our average coking coal realization, and delivered an increase of more than 50% of our operating margins. Overall, the team delivered improved product sales, capitalizing on a strong market environment and continue to lay the foundation for still stronger execution in future periods.

Before moving on, let me make a few additional comments about our highly successful capital return program. As we've stated many times in the past, the capital return program is the centerpiece of our value proposition. And the central tenant of that program is the return to shareholders of effectively 100% of a company's discretionary cash flow over time. In any given quarter of course, the amount of capital that is deployed in the programs can and will vary based on several factors, including upcoming cash requirements of our minimum liquidity target rely. But those are just timing issues and do not change the fact that over time, effectively all discretionary cash will be return to shareholders. On the Q3 call, as most you will know that we signaled our intention of increasing our cash balance by $100 million, which we believe serves to enhance the potential for opportunistic share repurchases in the event of a market pullback.

During Q4 we accomplish that objective and enhanced $7 [ph] million to our cash position. With that completed, we believe we've now effectively position the company to continue the evolution of our capital allocation model towards a heavier share repurchases in the future. Matt, will comment on this subject further in his remarks. But a major step in this regard is to plan settlement the capped call instrument that we expect to complete in the near future. A settlement of the capped call in and of itself should result in the retirement of nearly 2% of our outstanding chips. Turning our attention to the market dynamics. Despite somewhat lackluster steel market fundamental, coking coal markets appear reasonably well-supported at presents. Arch’s primary products, High-Vol A coking coal is currently being assessed at $262 per metric ton on the U.S. East Coast, which while stepped down from the average price that prevailed last quarter is still highly advantageous, particularly in light of Arch’s first quartile costs performance.

Meanwhile over the Australian Premium Low-Vol index is currently trading at $53 per metric ton, higher than U.S. East Coast price, which is creating an attractive arbitrage opportunity for select U.S. volumes moving into the Asian market. Needless to say, we're sharply focused on trying to capitalize on that opportunity to the fullest extent possible. Of course, that focus on these opportunities aligns perfectly well with our earnings well advanced objective of increasing our penetration in Asian markets. We expect future steel demand to be centered. Primary reason that coking coal markets remain well supported in our estimation. As a constrained supply stemming from ongoing reserve degradation and depletion, mounting regulatory pressures, limited capital availability, and persistent under investment.

In 2023, according to trade data, Australian coking coal exports declined nearly 6% and compared to 2022, and brings the total declined in Australian exports to around 40 million metric tons, or more than 20% decrease since 2016. The peak year for the coking coal exports. For the U.S. and Canadian coking coal exports and aggregate bounce back moderately in 2023, offsetting the Australian declined to some degree, production for those two countries remains well below their respective peak levels. As a result of these factors, we remain constructive on the seaborne coking coal market, expect to continue to be in an excellent position to capitalize on this environment going forward. Looking ahead, we remain sharply focused on pursuing operational excellence relentless and hitting our volume and cost targets.

Extending the reach of our high quality coking coal products into the fastest growing global markets. Continuing to reward shareholders to our capital return program, as we evolve towards a heavier share repurchase model, maintaining our strong financial position, our capitalize on the optionality it affords during periods of market pullbacks and advances in our industry leading sustainability projects. We believe we're well positioned to drive forward with all these objectives in 2024 and beyond. And in doing so, continue to generate significant value for our shareholders. With that, I’ll now turn the call over to John Drexler for further discussion of our operational performance in Q4. John?

John Drexler: Thanks, Paul. And good morning, everyone. As Paul just discussed, the Arch’s team executed at a high level during Q4, delivering significant improvements against numerous operating metrics, while turning in another outstanding performance in a critically important area of sustainability. In our core metallurgical segment, the team's strong execution contributed to significantly higher realizations, significantly lower unit costs, and much improved operating margins. In our thermal segment, the team achieved a return to form at left off, as well as a solid contribution from the Powder River Basin assets, despite a softening thermal market environment. The upshot was a greater than 50% sequential increase in discretionary cash flow, which, as Paul noted is the engine for our robust capital return program.

Let's take a closer look at the performance of the metallurgical segment. During Q4, the metallurgical team delivered on one of its highest priorities, reducing its average cash cost by more than $10 per ton, or more than 10% when compared to Q3. That's a significant achievement, and one that serves to further solidify the metallurgical portfolios position in the first quartile of the U.S. cost curve. Importantly, the improved performance at Leer South contribute markedly to these stronger results. As anticipated Leer South experienced slower than normal advanced rates and lower than normal yields in the first two months of the quarter as the operation completed mining and panel five, where as you will recall, the coal seam was appreciably thinner due to its position at the outer edge of the reserve block.

However, the mine made up for lost time once it transitioned to panel six in early December, resulting in nearly 20% increase in output in Q4 versus Q3. Looking ahead to 2024. We expect continued productivity increases for the portfolio as a whole, as well as continuing improvements at Leer South over the course of the year. As you will have noted, we are guiding to coking coal volumes of 8.8 million tons at the midpoint for full year 2024. In addition, we are guiding to an average cost for the metallurgical segment of $89.50 per ton, which is essentially flat versus 2023, despite inflationary pressures. Were noteworthy in my view is the expectation of still further improvements in the metallurgical segments performance as Leer South transitions to the second-long wall district in late 2024.

As previously discussed, we expect better mining conditions in a materially thicker coal seam as the leader South long wall, advances in the district two based on our significantly expanded drilling program. At a time when many of our competitors are wrestling with a migration to less advantageous in higher cost reserves, we are fortunate to be moving in the opposite direction. Looking ahead, we currently expect a less than ratable shipping schedule for our metallurgical segment here at the outset of 2024. The constraint in sales volume relates to weather related disruptions as well as unplanned and accelerated maintenance requirements at Curtis Bay, including a force majeure event that will affect vessel loadings in Q1. As you know, the Curtis Bay terminal is an important link in the seaborne logistics chain for our Leer and Leer South operations.

So this outage will have a volume impact. We currently expect Q1 volumes to be modestly less than random. However, we expect the impact to be principally on timing, which is to say, we expect to make up for the mid shipments as the year progresses. I might add that we have factored those events into our full year sales volume guidance. Let's turn out to our thermal platform, which includes our West Elk long wall mining Colorado, with its high quality coal and competitive access to seaborne markets, as well as our legacy Powder River Basin operations. During Q4, West Elk capitalize on the transition to a more advantageous area of the reserve base, by delivering its highest quarterly production level of the year at around 1.1 million tons. As most of you are aware, this is consistent with the normal run rates we have achieved at West Elk in recent years.

While the lions overall financial contribution will continue to be muted to some degree by the need to make up for legacy price shipments that were missed in the second and third quarters of 2023. We expect a solid contribution in 2024 before a step up in cash generation in 2025, when we will be transitioning into the V seam mid-year. More encouraging still in my view, as with our metallurgical platform, West Elk expects to transition to even more attractive reserves in mid-2025, when longwall mining shifts to the V seam. As we have shared in the past the coal seam thickness is significantly greater and the coal quality appreciably better than the V seam, which should translate into both higher volumes and stronger relative prices. This positive trajectory coupled with the mines access to seaborne markets and its durable domestic industrial customer base underscores West Elk significant ongoing potential and further supports our belief that the mine will remain a value generating component of our operating portfolio for the next decade if not longer.

In the Powder River Basin, the team made a solid financial contribution despite weakening market dynamics that resulted in a number of negotiated shipment deferrals based on customer requests. As always, we took steps to ensure that we preserve the value of our contract book with these negotiated agreements and parlayed the deferrals into additional sales and outer years. But those deferrals still resulted in lighter volumes in Q4. Looking ahead to full year 2024, we have commitments in place for approximately 50 million tonnes of PRB coal at a price generally in line with our average realized price in 2023. As we have demonstrated repeatedly in recent years, we believe we can maintain our cost structure and preserve our ability to generate cash, even it stepped down production levels should that prove necessary.

Finally, let me emphasize once again that our harvest strategy which is to say our focus on optimizing cash generation from our thermal assets, remains very much intact. Since the fourth quarter of 2016, the thermal segment has generated a total of nearly $1.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA while expending just $172 million in capital. Before passing the call to Matt, let me now spend a few minutes discussing our efforts and sustainability which remains the very foundation of our corporate culture. During 2023, the company achieved an aggregate total loss time incident rate of 0.55 incidents for 200,000 hours’ work, which is nearly four times better than the industry average. Perhaps even more impressively, the Leer and Leer South mines completed 519 and 329 consecutive days respectively, without a single loss time incident.

Those strings are nearly unprecedented for underground mines of their size and complexity, and further underscore our progress towards our ultimate goal of zero incidents, at every one of our mines every single year. On the environmental front, the company received zero environmental violations under SMCRA, versus an average of 11 by 10 of our large coal peers. And recorded zero water quality exceedances for the third year in a row, again an impressive achievement by the team. Finally, and as Paul noted, our Leer operation became the first U.S mine of any kind to achieve Level A verification, under the globally recognized towards sustainable mining framework. That accomplishment is further evidence of our deeply ingrained culture of continuous improvement, and of our intense focus on raising the bar in all areas of our operating execution.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Matt for some additional color on our financial results, Matt?

Matthew Giljum: Thanks, John. And good morning, everyone. As usual, I'll begin with the discussion of cash flows and our liquidity position. For the fourth quarter, operating cash flow totaled $182 million sequential increase of nearly 40% from Q3 levels. As expected, we had a small working capital benefit in the quarter contributing $7 million. Capital spending for the quarter total $55 million and discretionary cash flow was $127 million. As planned, we grew our cash balance over the course of the quarter, an increase of $107 million. We ended the quarter with cash and short term investments of $321 million and total liquidity of $444 million, including availability under our credit facilities. Debt at year end was $142 million, resulting in a net cash position of $178 billion.

We have achieved our objective of enhancing our financial flexibility and do not anticipate needing to materially add to the cash balance in 2024. Before moving on, I wanted to note a recent development in our outstanding debt that we completed shortly after year end. As you will recall, we paid down the vast majority of Arch’s term loan in early 2022. Leaving a small stuff outstanding because of the interaction between the loan and other parts of our debt structure. Earlier this month, we refinance that stuff with the new $20 million term loan. While small transaction the refinancing allows us to maintain the financial flexibility that we have grown and accustomed to over the past seven years without any material change in our ongoing debt service obligations.

Next, I want to highlight a couple of notable financial accomplishments from 2023. Starting with the capital return program. For the year we deployed $355 million under the program, representing nearly 80% of the year’s discretionary cash flow. That total includes dividends declared of $171 million, or $9.20 per share, and repurchases of common stock and dilutive securities of $184 million. As for the remainder of the discretionary cash flow, we expect to deploy that opportunistically in future quarters. The second accomplishment is the ongoing reduction of our diluted share count and a simplification of our capital structure. Going back to the beginning of 2023, our diluted share count total approximately 20 million shares, with more than 11% of that comprise the diluted securities, primarily the remaining convertible bonds and warrants.

By the end of the year, the diluted share count was below 19 million shares, with diluted securities representing just 3% of the total. We reduced the total share count by 5%, while greatly simplifying the capital structure. As a final step in that simplification process, and another significant step in reducing the share count, which is plan to unwind the capped calls. By unwinding in the near term, we will receive shares representing the current fair value of the instrument and estimate that can be as much as 2% of the fully diluted shares outstanding. While we are accepting a discount on the dollar value of the capped call, we believe that retiring these shares now in advance of expected future capital returns, will prove more value creating and delaying the retirement until the maturity date in late 2025.

Before turning the call on for questions, I would like to cover a few cash flow guidance and modeling items for 2024. First, we expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $160 million to $170 million, representing maintenance level spending. We currently expect that to be spread fairly ratably over the course of the year. Second, we expect Arch's share of additional maintenance and improvements at DTA, over and above the normal operating costs to be approximately $10 million. This is not included in our CapEx guidance, but is accounted for as an equity investment. I would also note that we expect this to be offset by additional income that we will generate from selling our excess capacity in the terminal to third parties. Third, with respect to cash taxes at current metallurgical prices we would expect our cash tax taxes for the year to be near the bottom end of our guidance range, as we continue to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards.

Lastly, as we look at working capital trends, we typically see a cash outflow in the first quarter and would expect that to be the case in this quarter as well, as an outflow of as much as $40 million. As we look at the full year we currently expect to see a modest working capital benefit, which represents a tailwind of more than $80 million, as compared to the working capital build we experienced in 2023. To wrap up, Arch in 2024 are in a great position to continue to deliver robust capital returns, only maintenance capital spending, minimal debt service obligations. The ability to utilize NOL carry forwards to minimize cash taxes, and a more favorable working capital trend. As we look at how we execute the capital return program, the combination of a streamlined capital structure, that we weighting of the program toward share repurchases and the additional cash we currently have on hand positions us nicely for substantially reduced the share count this year.

With that, we are ready to take questions. Operator, I’ll turn the call back over to you.

