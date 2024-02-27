John Ziegler, the Senior Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer of Arch Resources Inc (NYSE:ARCH), sold 3,299 shares of the company on February 26, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Arch Resources Inc is a company that produces and sells coal and metallurgical products to power plants, steel producers, and industrial facilities. The company operates through a network of mines and is known for its focus on the mining of thermal and metallurgical coal.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,985 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Arch Resources Inc shows a pattern of 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Arch Resources Inc Senior VP & Chief Admin Officer John Ziegler Sells 3,299 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Arch Resources Inc were trading at $169.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.111 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 7.05, which is below the industry median of 13.915 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $169.42 and a GuruFocus Value of $131.58, Arch Resources Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

Arch Resources Inc Senior VP & Chief Admin Officer John Ziegler Sells 3,299 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

