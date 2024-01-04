Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Arch Resources' (NYSE:ARCH) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Arch Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$639m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$355m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Arch Resources has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Arch Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Arch Resources Tell Us?

Arch Resources is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 32%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 21%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Arch Resources' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Arch Resources has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 158% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Arch Resources (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

