JUST IN:

Another 745,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended Feb. 27

Filings up slightly after reaching the lowest level since November during the prior week.

ARCH Scientist Publishes Paper Showing Pre-Clinical Efficacy of AB569 in Eradicating Multi-Drug Resistant Pathogens Acinetobacter baumannii and Acinetobacter spp

Arch Biopartners
·4 min read
TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced today that one of its lead scientists, Dr. Daniel Hassett, Professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, published a paper entitled “AB569, A Non-toxic Combination of Acidified Nitrite and EDTA, is Effective at Killing the Notorious Iraq/Afghanistan Combat Wound Pathogens, Multi-Drug Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii and Acinetobacter spp.” in the journal PloS One. Dr. Hassett invented AB569 at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

Dr. Hassett, who collaborated with both the United States Air Force and Arch, demonstrated that AB569 kills multi-drug resistant strains of Acinetobacter baumannii and Acinetobacter spp. bacteria. These pathogens have been shown to infect soldiers who are injured by gun, shrapnel, burn or blast wounds. Nearly 40 multi-drug resistant strains of these organisms were obtained from Dr. Edwin Kamau, M.D., Chief of Molecular Diagnostics at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (Silver Springs, MD). Acinetobacter baumannii has been colloquially referred to in the literature as "Iraqibacter", as it has emerged in a myriad of military clinics and has drastically spread to civilian hospital clinics due to transport of infected combat soldiers.

The full publication can be viewed at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33657146/

“Despite the attention on the current COVID-19 pandemic, the pandemic of antibiotic resistance has been ongoing for more than 50 years and will continue to loom large in human health. Sadly, the discovery of new antimicrobial drugs has slowed to a trickle. Thus, there is still an urgent need for the development of novel, cutting-edge drugs such as AB569 to help solve this deadly and costly global health problem,” said, Dr. Hassett.

Clinical Opportunity for Arch to Develop AB569

Arch is currently exploring new opportunities to sponsor a human trial to prevent, treat, and heal wound infections using an AB569 topical cream or gel. Similar clinical opportunities to test the AB569 wound cream exist in targeting abscesses, diabetic wounds and skin ulcers.

Future clinical developments may also involve using AB569 for problematic infections involving the urinary tract as well as bacterial lung infections that are a hallmark of Cystic Fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) airway disease.

About AB569

AB569 is a synergistic antimicrobial tandem of slightly acidified sodium nitrite and EDTA that has the critical advantage over conventional antibiotics in that it down regulates many of the genes in the bacterium responsible for survival. In a recent publication in the prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Dr. Hassett’s group showed that AB569 caused a catastrophic loss of the capacity to support vital core biosynthetic and metabolic pathways of another multi-drug resistant pathogen, Pseudomonas aeruginosa. These include the synthesis of DNA, RNA, protein, ATP and the ability of bacteria to breathe by both aerobic and anaerobic respiration.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch is developing a pipeline of new drug candidates that inhibit inflammation in the lungs, liver and kidneys via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway for multiple medical indications.

Continuing under development in the Arch portfolio are: AB569, a potential new treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections in the lung, wounds and urinary tract; and, ‘Borg’ peptide coatings that increase corrosion resistance and decrease bacterial biofilm on various medical grade metals and plastics.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, its technologies and other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com.

The Company has 61,362,302 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Richard Muruve Chief Executive Officer Arch Biopartners, Inc. 647-428-7031 info@archbiopartners.com


  • U.S. Service Industries Expand at Slowest Pace in Nine Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth at U.S. service providers slowed to a nine-month low in February as companies grappled with logistical challenges and rising prices at the same time a stretch of severe winter weather gripped much of the nation.The Institute for Supply Management’s services index fell to 55.3 during the month from an almost two-year high of 58.7 in January, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 signal growth and the February figure was weaker than the most pessimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.The group’s measures of orders and business activity also plummeted to the lowest levels since May. While many service providers remain constrained by the pandemic, the setback in February included an arctic blast that disrupted supply chains, caused blackouts and impeded commerce in some areas.“Respondents are mostly optimistic about business recovery and the economy. Production-capacity constraints, material shortages and challenges in logistics and human resources are impacting the supply chain,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said in statement.The polar vortex brought record-cold temperatures to more than 9,000 U.S. cities. The most severe case occurred in Texas, where the state’s power grid was overwhelmed and millions of residences went without lights, heat and water.The weather “one of the variables for sure one of the factors in there but not the big one. The big one I feel right now has to do with capacity constraints due to increased demand and not having the output, coupled with the logistics issues,” Nieves said on a conference call with reporters.Seventeen service industries reported growth during the month, led by accommodation and food services, wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, and construction.Backlogs RiseIn a sign the slowdown in services activity is temporary, the ISM index of order backlogs rose to a six-month high of 55.2, while a gauge of export demand was the strongest since June.The services figures also showed prices paid for materials jumped to 71.8 in February, the highest since September 2008. Delivery times also lengthened. The group’s manufacturing data, released Monday, showed input costs for factories were also the highest since 2008.Both reports indicate that supply shortages and labor constraints remain obstacles across a broad swath of industries.Select ISM Industry Comments“Suppliers are taking the opportunity with the commodity-price increases in the last few months to propose price increases that are above and beyond normal expectations, causing significant concern. “ - Accommodation & Food Services“Sales of residential real estate continue to be strong, even outstripping supply. Cost inflation in building materials seen as shortages develop from sporadic Covid-19 closures at manufacturing facilities.” - Construction“Supplier deliveries continue to be an issue as well as lead-times. Additionally, price increases are occurring with more frequency for products containing raw materials such as copper and steel.” - Retail Trade“We are seeing an ongoing influx of price increases due to raw-material shortages, labor shortages, and transportation delays.” - Wholesale Trade“Many materials have inconsistent lead times or are facing delivery delays.” - UtilitiesThe ISM’s index of services employment indicated slower growth in February, falling to 52.7 from 55.2. Another report on Wednesday from the ADP Research Institute showed companies added fewer workers during the month than forecast.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Cost of Treasuries-Led Rout Seen as Global Bond Sales Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- A string of poorly-received bond auctions in the past week is driving home a message -- the Treasuries-led global rout is leaving investors scarred and governments staring at higher borrowing costs.U.S. yields resumed their rise Wednesday after a brief lull that followed a disastrous sale of seven-year Treasury notes last week. Sovereign bond offerings from Indonesia to Japan and Germany have drawn tepid demand and at least one sale was scrapped. The push for higher rates comes as central bankers attempt to ease investors’ discomfort over the pace of the recent rise.Investors are demanding higher yields to compensate for the risk of further volatility, which may complicate efforts to finance $14 trillion worth of fiscal stimulus globally. Concerns that central banks may withdraw policy support has soured sentiment, amid mounting evidence of a faster-than-anticipated economic recovery.“Investors will be increasingly differentiating countries based on their fundamentals and prospects,” said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia Pacific economics at Scotiabank. “Considering elevated debt levels in some countries, higher funding costs could dampen their economic recovery momentum further.”Clear MessageThe message from Europe and Asia Pacific markets this week is clear. Even though global bonds have stabilized somewhat, investors are still rattled by the prospect of more volatility.In Germany, a sale of 15-year bonds on Wednesday received the weakest demand since the tenor was launched last summer. Japan’s auction of 10-year debt the previous day recorded the lowest bid-to-cover since February 2016.Indonesia’s Finance Ministry agreed to sell 13.6 trillion rupiah ($951 million) of non-Islamic bonds on Tuesday, the least since March 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Including bills, the sale totaled 17 trillion rupiah, below the government’s revised target of 30 trillion rupiah.There were ominous signs even before last week’s ill-fated U.S. auction, including a drop in coverage ratios for debt sold in Thailand and Australia. Signs of distress also emerged in Italy, while New Zealand ended up accepting just over half of the bids it received for a sale as yields soared.“If there is still no reversal in sentiment, the government may need to accept higher bid yields, or cut down on planned spending,” said Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Mexico’s Finance Ministry declared a local-currency sovereign debt sale void last week despite demand that was triple the amount offered. In a statement, the ministry blamed high rates due to market volatility for sinking the 3.7 billion-peso ($178 million) sale.A couple of offerings bucked the global trend. A sale of Italian green bonds racked up 76 billion euros of orders, boosted by its environmentally-friendly tag. In Russia, the Finance Ministry sold the most fixed-coupon notes since June, as mild sanctions from the U.S. failed to deter investors.The U.K. delivered an annual budget Wednesday that tried to balance the need for prolonged economic aid with calls to control the deficit, with Finance Minister Rishi Sunak saying he intends to raise the tax burden to its highest level in over 50 years. While the Debt Management Office’s projected bond sales for 2021-22 were well below the record this fiscal year, the total is higher than expected at 295.9 billion pounds ($413 billion).“We are in an uncomfortable spot where attention is shifting toward elevated asset prices,” said Eugene Leow, a rates strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “Even as central banks try to reassure, there is this lingering fear that less-loose policy may be on the way.”PerspectiveFor all the jitters, optimists say that higher yields are a sign of confidence and emerging economies continue to enjoy inflows and improved current-account positions. In Asia, central banks have built up their foreign-exchange holdings by the most since 2013.“We remain of the view that fears of a 2013-like Taper Tantrum for emerging markets are overblown,” said Sameer Goel, Deutsche Bank’s global head of EM research in Singapore. “Central banks stand readier as part of fiscal-monetary coordination to quarterback term premia and the cost of capital to governments.”Central banks are clearly on their guard. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard warned Tuesday that bond-market volatility could further delay any pullback in asset purchases while European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said the recent jump in yields “is unwelcome and must be resisted.” Still, the institution as a whole sees no need for drastic action to combat rising yields, according to officials familiar with internal discussions.While the Federal Reserve’s guidance is that a hike is unlikely until at least 2024, money markets in the U.S. are positioned for interest rates to start rising again by the end of next year.“That’s a significant difference, a big gap between the Fed’s message and where the market is, and they will push back against that,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab & Co. in New York.(Adds details of Treasury selloff in second paragraph and U.K. budget in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • WallStreetBets Eyes Tanger Factory Outlet Centers As A Short Squeeze Target

    Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE: SKT) is attracting heightened discussion on r/WallStreetBets, the forum that came to light with the short squeeze in GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) stock earlier in the year. What Happened: The North Carolina-based real estate investment trust which operates factory outlet centers had a comments volume of 600 on WallStreetBets as of press time, as per SwaggyStocks data, and was the top-trending stock in the community in the near-term. Several users were pointing to what they said is a short squeeze opportunity. One forum member claimed he “just had to buy” Tanger stock as Melvin Capital and Citadel are short on it. Tanger shares have soared 76.69% since the year began. In the after-hours trading on Wednesday the company’s shares rose 5.13% to $18.65 after closing 9.24% higher at $17.74. Why It Matters: Tanger is the second most shorted stock after GameStop — attracting short interest or 39.98%, according to High Short Interest Stocks, a website that tracks stocks with short interest over 20%. The company was affected badly by the COVID-19 pandemic as most of the occupants of their outlet centers are non-essential businesses, the Motley Fool reported. However, the company’s fourth-quarter results indicated that it managed to attract customer traffic at 90% of 2019 levels and collect 95% of billed rent in the same period. Some of the positives related to the latest results have been noted by the WallStreetBets participants. Another emerging darling of the Reddit crowd is Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT), which was the second most discussed firm on the discussion board attracting over 3,700 comments as of press time. The resulting spike in Rocket shares gave Rocket founder Dan Gilbert’s wealth a billion boost on Tuesday before the stock dipped 32.67% on Wednesday. Related Link: GameStop Short-Selling Fame's Melvin Posts 20% Returns For February: Report Photo by Billy Hathorn on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Globalstar Stock Spiked 9% In After-Hours TodayGameStop Short-Selling Fame's Melvin Posts 20% Returns For February: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Set to Extend 20% Drop From Peak in Tech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The main fund from Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management slipped in pre-market trading on Thursday, looking set to extend its 20% drop from a February peak.The $22.9 billion Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) was down 2.5% as of 5:30 a.m. New York time. The ETF tumbled 6.3% on Wednesday alone as growth stocks such as Pinterest Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. took a beating, highlighting a swift turnaround for the formerly high-flying fund.Futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index were pointing to a red open after the underlying gauge lost almost 3% on Wednesday, with traders turning away from tech in favor of so-called value stocks that had underperformed during the pandemic. The rotation, along with higher bond yields that dim the allure of equities, is taking the shine off what had been one of the hottest investments on Wall Street.Since peaking on Feb. 12, ARKK’s price has now dropped by a fifth, the level that commonly defines a bear market.“People are worried the crowded trades will lose their momentum like they did last September” when some of the biggest tech names suffered a bout of selling, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes have jumped more than 50 basis points in 2021, on track for the largest quarterly increase since 2016. Consequently, it’s growing more difficult to justify sky-high valuations for highly speculative, expensive areas of the stock market.ARKK’s three largest holdings, Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc., have about tripled over the past year. Tesla is up close to 350%, while Square has surged about 200% and Roku is up more than 240%. They were all down in pre-market trading after slumping on Wednesday.In fact, all but three stocks held by ARKK fell and three suffered losses exceeding 10%, including Stratasys Ltd., a maker of 3D printers, and Veracyte Inc., which develops molecular tests for oncology.The fund’s tilt toward long-term growth means short-term profitability isn’t a key consideration when stocks are picked. In fact, two-thirds of its current holdings didn’t make a profit in the past year. And even after the recent losses, ARKK is still slightly up for the year.Inflows to the fund have faltered in the past week, but there’s yet to be a mass exodus. ARKK took in more than $600 million combined the past two days, after losing more than $690 million last week in its worst five-day period on record.“There is growing unease in the markets and whether higher-risk asset classes can continue to climb,” said Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors. “If sentiment turns, you can see substantial outflows.”(Updates for Thursday’s pre-market moves)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil prices broadly stable ahead of OPEC+ meeting

    Oil prices were broadly stable on Thursday ahead of talks between OPEC and its allies on whether to ease production cuts and after a record jump in U.S. crude oil stocks following Texan refinery outages. Brent crude futures were up 14 cents, or 0.2%, at$64.21 a barrel by 1250 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 25 cents, or 0.4% to $61.53, with both contracts moving in and out of positive territory. Still, with prices above $60, some analysts have predicted OPEC+ producers will increase output by about 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and expect Saudi Arabia to at least partially end its voluntary reduction of 1 million bpd.

  • How to claim stimulus money on your 2020 taxes. ‘It’s really the only vehicle that you have right now’

    36% of taxpayers said the Recovery Rebate Credit was the 'most confusing' part of taxes this year.

  • Day-Trading Reddit Users Nearly Crashed the Stock Market. Now They’re the Organizing Principle for a New ETF.

    Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted an elaborately produced “emergency press conference” video to debut the ETF. The stunt was also an uncomfortable reminder that one man’s meta meme may be another’s market manipulator.

  • ARK’s Red-Hot ETF Fell 20% in 12 Days. The Pain for Tech Stocks Might Just Be Beginning.

    Growth investors should watch out. The ETF (ticker: ARKK), actively managed by Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment Management, was one of the star performers of 2020. It gained more than 150% by riding stay-at home stars like (TSLA) (TSLA), (ROKU) and (SQ)(SQ) to new heights.

  • Australia Plans to Loosen China’s Grip on Minerals Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia wants to leverage off its position as a top mineral producer by boosting processing and manufacturing, part of a plan to challenge China’s dominance in the supply of products key to the clean-energy transition.The government unveiled a 10-year road map on Thursday that includes A$1.3 billion ($1 billion) of funding to help businesses capitalize on the country’s abundant natural resources and exploit opportunities in a de-carbonizing world. It encourages growth in high-value products like batteries and solar cells, as well as technologies and equipment that make mining safer and more efficient.The Modern Manufacturing Initiative comes as the U.S. and Japan look to cut their dependence on China for minerals that are vital to many manufacturing sectors. Australia is the top exporter of lithium, a key component in batteries, and is also a major source of rare earths. Beijing is reviewing its rare earths policy and there are signs it may ban the export of refining technology to nations or firms that it deems are a threat to state security.See also: Biden’s Hopes for Rare Earth Independence at Least a Decade Away“It’s a sovereign and strategic priority for Australia to ensure that we are hard-wired into this supply chain around the world,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media briefing following the announcement. It has to be “a supply chain that Australia and our partners can rely on, because these rare earths and critical minerals are what pull together the technology that we will be relying on into the future,” he said.Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. currently sends rare earths from its operations in Australia to Malaysia for processing, but has plans to build a facility close to its Mt. Weld mine in the country’s west. Lynas’ rival Iluka Resources Ltd. is also assessing options to build processing capacity. Energy Renaissance, meanwhile, and other companies are looking to establish a domestic battery manufacturing industry on Australia’s east coast.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: India merchants almost halt exports to Iran as its rupee reserves fall - officials

    Indian merchants have almost entirely stopped signing new export contracts with Iranian buyers for commodities such as rice, sugar and tea, due to caution about Tehran's dwindling rupee reserves with Indian banks, six industry officials told Reuters. "Exporters are avoiding dealing with Iran since payments are getting delayed for months," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house. Iran's rupee reserves in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two lenders authorised to facilitate rupee trade, have depleted significantly and exporters are not sure whether they would be paid on time for new shipments, the dealer said.

  • Tesla Is Bleeding Battery EV Market Share To Ford's Mustang Mach-E: Morgan Stanley

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is losing market share to Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE: F) Mustang Mach-E in the United States, according to Morgan Stanley, Electrek reported Wednesday. What Happened: The global financial services firm said in its February auto sales report that the Elon Musk-led company’s share of the battery electric vehicle market fell to 69% compared with 81% in the same period a year earlier, according to Electrek. The Ford Mustang Mach-E reportedly made up for nearly 100% of the share loss. The report said that EV sales in the U.S. were up by almost 40%. The report assumed 21,550 Tesla sales in the U.S. and 9,527 BEV sales made up of a pack of manufacturers made up of names such as Ford, Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). Why It Matters: Electrek noted that Tesla does not break down sales unlike many other automakers and registration data are not available per state. Model S and Model X production was also briefly halted in late February and Model 3 production was hit due to a parts shortage issue. Tesla’s market share in the United States is likely to dip below 60% this year and below 50% in 2022, as per Electrek. See Also: Tesla's Share Of European EV Market Reduced To 3.5% On Tuesday, former Tesla board member Steve Westly said the Palo Alto, California-based automaker will not remain “King of the Hill in electric forever.” Westly pointed to heightened competition from traditional automakers and Chinese rivals. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 4.8% lower at $653.20 on Wednesday and gained 0.11% in the after-hours trading. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow Lucid's Plans For The Future Differ From Rival TeslaSuch Speed, Much Wow! Dogecoin To Make A Reappearance At NASCAR© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China’s Top Stock Funds Trashed by $111 Billion Moutai Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- The most popular stock trade in China is unraveling, tarnishing the reputations of some of the country’s most successful money managers and undermining the outlook for the world’s second-largest equity market.Until three weeks ago, buying the nation’s beloved liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co. was a surefire way for the $3 trillion mutual fund industry to mint money and attract bumper inflows. The stock soared 30% year-to-date through its Feb. 10 record, after gaining almost 70% in 2020 -- and doubling in the year before that.Many funds, flush with a record amount of cash, didn’t have a choice if they wanted to keep their clients and attract new investors. Buying Moutai was the simplest and most effective way to top rankings -- until it wasn’t. The stock began tumbling after the Lunar New Year break, and kept falling. It’s now down 22% since its peak, including a drop of as much as 6% Thursday, and has lost more than $111 billion in value.One of the most high-profile casualties is E Fund Management Co.’s Zhang Kun, the first in China to oversee 100 billion yuan ($15 billion). Zhang’s E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund is down 12% in 10 trading days after returning 95% last year largely due to a big bet on baijiu, the Chinese white spirit. The fund had 9.6% of its assets invested in Moutai as of December. Another fund run by Zhang has lost 23%. Zhang didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.The fund manager has received “verbal abuse” in recent weeks by investors who were previously fans, according to a report Wednesday in China’s state tabloid Global Times. He was known as “Prince Charming” or “Brother Kun” among his investors, who now refer to him on social media as “Kun Gou” or “Kun the dog” -- an offensive term in Chinese.Other copycat money managers will be feeling the pain: recent data showed two-thirds of mutual fund assets were invested in only 100 stocks, while the top 400 stocks lured 93% of total funds. Although China’s onshore market contains more than 4,000 stocks, Moutai is by far the largest with a market value of about $390 billion.Moutai accounts for 27% of the loss in the FTSE China A50 Index of the nation’s largest companies since Feb. 10. When added together with fellow spirit makers Wuliangye Yibin Co. and Luzhou Laojiao Co., the three comprise more than half of the gauge’s decline.Concern had been growing about the stretched valuations of Moutai and its peers, especially as gains accelerated. A gauge tracking consumer staples, including liquor makers, traded at a record 36 times projected 12-month earnings in February.Read how China is warning against ‘entertaining’ investors with fund pitchesTo be sure, the company’s shares have faced plenty of risks in the past. The stock tumbled about 8% in a single day in July after the People’s Daily criticized the high price of the company’s liquor. In 2017, Xinhua News Agency said the stock was rising too fast, triggering a selloff. Back in 2013, the stock plunged when Xi Jinping came to power and clamped down on lavish spending by party cadres.But this time around, authorities have grown increasingly concerned about risks to the financial system posed by excess liquidity. On Tuesday, China’s top banking regulator jolted markets with a warning about the need to reduce leverage amid the rising risk of bubbles globally and in the local property sector. With Moutai being the best-known proxy for liquidity-fueled bets and momentum, fund managers will likely need to find a new strategy to protect their returns.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Plunging Toward Support

    Gold markets are plunging towards the $1700 level again, an area that if we break down through could send gold plummeting another couple of hundred dollars.

  • Dow tumbles for second day, U.S. stocks swoon as bond yields flirt with year’s highs

    U.S. stocks closed lower Wednesday, as benchmark bond yields climbed nearer to their highs of 2021 and a slate of fresh economic data came in mixed, despite progress on the vaccination front.

  • Stellantis CEO says 4th largest carmaker to be disruptive

    Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares on Wednesday said the new car company formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot would be a “disruptive” force in the industry, and that both sides would provide technologies to achieve the promised 5 billion euros ($6 billion) in cost savings each year. The Italian-American carmaker and the French mass-market automotive company completed their merger on Jan. 16, creating Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker, despite a pandemic year that saw profits plunge.

  • Why the S&P 500’s bull-market run probably is only getting started

    This chart shows why the S&P 500's bull market run may be both too short lived and too limited, in terms of price gains, to be over anytime soon.