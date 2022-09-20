U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

Arch Therapeutics Accepted to Present AC5® Advanced Wound System During Innovation Spotlight at 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
·5 min read
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Prestigious Honor Supports Increasing Interest in Broad Clinical Benefits of Synthetic Products in Wound Healing

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical products, today announced that AC5® Advanced Wound System (“AC5”) was selected for the “Innovation Spotlight: Shining a Light on Bold Ideas in Wound Care” session at the 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (“SAWC”). The prestigious honor represents the Company’s second consecutive Innovation Spotlight acceptance. The session is being held at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada on October 16, 2022, between 11:20 AM to 12:20 PM PT during the SAWC Annual Conference.

AC5 is a novel self-assembling wound care product and is the first to provide clinicians with multi-modal support and utility across all phases of wound healing. AC5 was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure sores, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds.

Key opinion leader, Dr. Brock Liden, who recently agreed to serve as the Primary Investigator for the Company’s multi-site clinical study for AC5, will be leading the Innovation Spotlight presentation. The discussion is expected to highlight the broad clinical benefits of AC5 in chronic and non-healing wounds. Dr. Liden stated, “AC5 contains a unique synthetic self-assembling peptide matrix that binds to the host tissue to build both a barrier and scaffold in the wound bed. In my experience, I believe these processes reduce bacterial contamination and support cell migration and organization, which together help accelerate wound healing and improve outcomes.”

“The Innovation Spotlight acceptance confirms increasing interest in the unique benefits of AC5, and we are honored to have key opinion leaders like Dr. Liden discussing its clinical use with peers and contributing to our growing body of data on its effectiveness. These peer-to-peer educational events support both our near and long-term revenue growth opportunities,” stated Dan Yrigoyen, Vice President of Sales of Arch Therapeutics.

The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) is the largest gathering of multidisciplinary wound care clinicians in the United States. Continuing education credits are offered for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, podiatrists, physical therapists, and dieticians. More information on the event is available at https://www.sawcfall.com/.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company with a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Arch is developing wound care and biosurgical products based on an innovative self-assembling peptide technology platform with the goal of improving healing outcomes for patients. Arch has received regulatory clearance to market AC5® Advanced Wound System in the United States and AC5® Topical Hemostat in Europe. Arch's development stage product pipeline includes AC5-G™ for endoscopic resection of gastrointestinal tumors, AC5-V® for hemostasis during vascular surgery and AC5 Surgical Hemostat for general surgical hemostasis, among others.1,2

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our ability to recruit additional field sales representatives and their effectiveness, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to obtain the inclusion of our AC5® Advanced Wound System on targeted federal supply schedules, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:
ARTH Investor Relations
Toll Free: +1.855.340.ARTH (2784) (US and Canada)
Email: investors@archtherapeutics.com
Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

or

Michael Abrams
Chief Financial Officer
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Phone: 617.431.2333
Email: mabrams@archtherapeutics.com

1 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.
2 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.


