Archaeologists seek to Indigenize the field, to host conference at OU

Feb. 16—Academics and members of the archaeology community want to indigenize the field.

Bonnie Pitbaldo, an endowed professor in anthropological archaeology, is a co-organizer for the Fourth Biennial Oklahoma Archaeology Conference from Feb. 29 to March 2. She said indigenizing archaeology will be a theme throughout the event.

"We have been a discipline that has done a lot of harm historically, and at the same time, we're a discipline with a lot of really cool tools that communities can use," Pitbaldo said.

To promote Native American input, all tribally-enrolled individuals who wish to participate, as well as students, can attend the conference free of charge. She requested that individuals register so that organizers can get a head count.

"I teach a class called social justice in archaeology. I did that last spring and I'm teaching one on community engaged archaeology right now, so this was just a passion of mine and I feel like we're a state that can really lead the way in doing that for a whole lot of reasons," she said.

Bobi Deere, archaeologist, and doctoral student in OU's archaeology department, said her dissertation addresses bridging the divide between archaeologists and the descendants of the people she studies.

It is impossible to separate archaeology from the study of Indigenous peoples, she said,

"If we are going past anything that we call historic, we're studying Native American ancestors," Deere said.

Currently, her work addresses the ancestors of Indigenous peoples in Southeastern Oklahoma.

"In order to be the best scientist that you possibly can be, you've got to work with descendants of that population in order to understand what you're seeing in the archaeological record," Deere said. "We've come to a place where archaeologists have gotten to where they are while not working with the descendants. It's time to start changing our methodologies."

The conference will take place at the Thurman J. White Forum Building, 1704 Asp Ave., and will bring in archaeologists and Native American artists from Oklahoma to talk about archaeology in the state.

Students and professionals will present 47 different posters and papers about their current archaeological research in Oklahoma, and around the world.

Attendees will also get a chance to learn about Native American beading practices, cradleboard production, and other cultural activities and practices.

Deere is bringing Indigenous artists to the event to connect with archaeologists.

"We are doing something different. They will all have their vendor tables, and they'll get to sell their art, but some of them want to do demonstrations. They'll be able to sit down with archaeologists, or whoever, and talk about where they learned their art," Deere said.

She said she initially connected Indigenous artists for the sake of the archaeologists, so they can better learn about Indigenous communities. Now, she said the relationship is reciprocal, as Indigenous artists are learning from the field of archaeology.

Brandi MacDonald from the University of Missouri will give the keynote address at the Friday evening banquet, "Collaborative Research at the Intersection of Indigenous Rock Art and Pigment Materiality."

Pitbaldo said MacDonald works with Australian aboriginal communities on rock pigmentation.

"She's working with these communities to figure out where that material comes from on the Australian landscape in ways that are interesting to the people," she said.

Deere said she has worked around the Spiro Mounds in Le Flore County near the Arkansas border.

"Spiro, itself, was a major trade center. And it drew from both the west and the east. It drove through the plains and from the woodlands. So it was a major trade center," Deere said.

The ancestors of Wichita and Caddo people were the inhabitants of the Spiro Mounds site. Osage people lived, and continue to live on the land north of that.

The mounds were created by Caddo and Wichita ancestors, but after European contact, the mounds were pillaged by raiders and archaeologists.

"The mounds are reconstructed, but we're still finding artifacts in the off-mound areas, especially from the year 1450," Deere said.

Rebecca Hawkins, vice president and co-owner of the firm Algonquin Consultants, is an archaeologist. She is helping to sponsor the event.

Algonquin Consultants, which is American Indian-owned, is a cultural resources management consulting firm where the majority of the projects are archaeological in nature and where the majority of staff are archaeologists.

"The Oklahoma Archaeology Conference provides an opportunity for networking with our colleagues in the private, academic and agency sectors, and helps us to find new hires among students who have recently graduated or soon will," Hawkins said.

She said she supports conferences like these because it helps students to streamline into the private sector.

"If 2024 is like prior years, more archaeologists will be employed in and more projects will be done by the private sector in CRM archaeology than in any other sector," she said.

The conference costs $50 for those who aren't students or can't prove Tribal membership. Attendees will also have to pay for parking.

Those who don't want to pay can visit the vendors and public forum, free of charge. Pitbaldo said those who don't want to pay for parking can come on Saturday when the university doesn't charge for it.

For information and to register, visit ou.edu/okpan/oklahoma-archaeology-conference. Banquet ticket sales close Feb. 20.

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.