Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy: Attorneys to argue over deadline for sex abuse claims

Attorneys are set to argue Monday over the deadline for potential victims to provide proof of claims of child sex abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s bankruptcy case.

Known as a “claims bar date,” the deadline effectively acts as a statute of limitations for potential lawsuits against the Baltimore diocese for clergy abuse.

The archdiocese proposed Feb. 26 as the cutoff date. Over the objection of survivors, the church’s lawyers doubled down on that request in a filing Wednesday.

A window of 150 days for victims to file claims, the lawyers wrote, “is both reasonable and appropriate.”

Attorneys for the creditors committee, a group of seven abuse survivors selected to represent the interests of hundreds more in the bankruptcy proceedings, disagreed in a November filing.

“Survivors have been disbelieved and shamed for decades,” they wrote. “Now that Survivors finally have access to the legal process, it is vital that their voices be heard and that all unnecessary obstacles to their participation in this case be removed. The Survivor claim process should be fair and take account of Survivor histories, Survivor challenges, and Survivor perspectives.”

The debate over the deadline cuts to the core of the high-profile case, which began with the archdiocese filing for bankruptcy Sept. 29.

The filing came two days before Maryland’s landmark Child Victims Act, which lifted the statute of limitations for civil complaints alleging child sex abuse, took effect Oct. 1. The law was viewed as a win for abuse survivors, who overcame a longtime lobbying effort against the law funded by the church.

By declaring bankruptcy, the archdiocese effectively funneled all abuse lawsuits to bankruptcy court and limited the window for such claims to be brought. A strategic move from the Catholic Church, filing for bankruptcy is designed to limit its liability against potential damages and to protect its millions of dollars in assets.

The bankruptcy proceedings are expected to go on for several years.

Attorneys on Monday will also discuss the “proof of claim” forms survivors will have to fill out to be compensated later in the process.

Archdiocese lawyers are asking that victims fill out something in addition to the typical forms filled out in bankruptcy court. They argued courts have required additional submissions in support of survivors’ claims when the church has declared bankruptcy in other jurisdictions.

In their November filing, attorneys for the survivors committee said it was unfair to treat abuse survivors differently from other creditors in bankruptcy cases.

