ARCHER ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

·1 min read
In this article:
  • RCHR.CN

(CSE: RCHR)

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) ("Archer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved all resolutions at the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held in Vancouver today.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, including (a) the re-appointment of De Visser Gray LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, (b) setting the number of directors at four and (c) the election of Michael Konnert, Keith Bodnarchuk, Jeffrey Wilson, and Ben Meka as directors.

About Archer Exploration

Archer is focused on electric metals projects, which include copper, cobalt, nickel and vanadium. The future demand for these metals is seen as extremely robust, with supply facing a number of significant constraints. The Company is exploring its Caster project in Quebec and is advancing its potential acquisition of the Zanzui Nickel Project in Tanzania.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Archer Exploration Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/25/c7030.html

