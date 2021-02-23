U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,854.04
    -22.46 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,420.59
    -101.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,293.91
    -239.13 (-1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.27
    -40.80 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    27.64
    -0.44 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2157
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3550
    -0.0150 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4100
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.2580
    +0.2050 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,601.36
    -5,163.94 (-9.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.71
    -46.63 (-4.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,625.94
    +13.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Archer Aviation aims to launch network of urban air taxis in Los Angeles by 2024

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Archer Aviation, the electric aircraft startup that recently announced a deal to go public via a merger with a blank-check company, plans to launch a network of its urban air taxis in Los Angeles by 2024.

The announcement comes two months after the formation of the Urban Air Mobility Partnership, a one-year initiative between Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and Urban Movement Labs to develop a plan for how to integrate urban aircraft into existing transportation networks and land use policies. Urban Movement Labs, launched in November 2019, is a public-private partnership involving local government and companies to develop, test and deploy transportation technologies. Urban Movement Labs and the city of Los Angeles are working on the design and access of "vertiports," where people can go to fly on an "urban air mobility" aircraft. Urban air mobility, or UAM, is industry-speak for a highly automated aircraft that can operate and transport passengers or cargo at lower altitudes within urban and suburban areas.

Archer Aviation's announcement comes two weeks since it landed United Airlines as a customer and an investor in its bid to become a publicly traded company via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Archer Aviation reached an agreement in early February to merge with special purpose acquisition company Atlas Crest Investment Corp., an increasingly common financial path that allows the startup to eschew the once traditional IPO process. The combined company, which will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with ticker symbol “ACHR,” will have an equity valuation of $3.8 billion.

United Airlines, which has a major hub in Los Angeles, was one of the investors in the deal. Under the terms of its agreement, United placed an order for $1 billion of Archer’s aircraft. United has the option to buy an additional $500 million of aircraft.

"Archer's commitment to launch their first eVTOL aircraft in one of United's hubs means our customers are another step closer to reducing their carbon footprint at every stage of their journey, before they even take their seat," Michael Leskinen, vice president of corporate development and investor relations at United Airlines, said in a statement. "We're confident that Los Angeles is only the beginning for Archer and we look forward to helping them extend their reach across all of our Hubs."

Archer lands $1B order from United Airlines and a SPAC deal

Archer has a ways to go before it's ready to shuttle passengers. The company has yet to mass produce its electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, which is designed to travel up to 60 miles on a single charge at speeds of 150 miles per hour. The company previously said it plans to unveil its full-scale eVTOL later this year and is aiming to begin volume manufacturing in 2023.

Designing and building a hub of vertiports is among the numerous tasks that must be completed in the next three years. Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein, the company's co-founders and co-CEOs, have said they're open to using existing infrastructure such as helipads and parking garages in the short term. Their eVTOL, known as "Maker," is built to fit within the size of the existing infrastructure, according to the company. That flexibility, assuming the Urban Air Mobility Partnership agrees with the strategy, could help Archer meet its 2024 deadline.

Recommended Stories

  • Imdex (ASX:IMD) Has Rewarded Shareholders With An Exceptional 924% Total Return On Their Investment

    Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality...

  • After 80% ARR growth in 2020, Saltmine snags $20M to help employees return to a 'new normal' office

    Saltmine, which has developed a web-based workplace design platform, has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round. Existing backers Jungle Ventures and Xplorer Capital led the financing, which also included participation from JLL Spark, the strategic investment arm of commercial real estate brokerage JLL. Notably, JLL is not only investing in Saltmine, but is also partnering with the San Francisco-based startup to sell its service directly to its clients -- opening up a whole new revenue stream for the four-year-old company.

  • Watch Replay: Nasdaq and PBHFA Host “Air Mobility – Investing in the Flight of the Future” Featuring Archer, United Airlines

    With news that Archer Aviation plans to go public through a SPAC, public market investors have yet another industry to discover as air taxis and electric shuttles are no longer science fiction. Hear from the Co-Founders/CEOs of Archer, a senior executive at United Airlines along with a co-founder of Uber Elevate on Monday, who joined […]

  • The Ready! Model 100 is a Raspberry Pi enclosure for cyberpunk enthusiasts

    The company’s Ready! Model 100 is essentially a case for your single-board computer that includes a mechanical keyboard, stereo speakers, a touchscreen display and enough I/O ports to connect almost anything you need.

  • Carjackers abandon vehicle after noticing toddler in backseat, Kentucky cops say

    The car was found three miles away from the grocery store.

  • Wrong-way driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge in death of Fort Worth man

    A Fort Worth man was killed Sunday morning by a wrong-way driver, police said.

  • Angel Manuel Soto to Direct ‘Blue Beetle,’ DC Films’ First Latino Superhero Movie

    Angel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”) has signed on to direct “Blue Beetle” for Warner Bros.’ DC Films division, Variety has confirmed, bringing the studio’s first Latinx superhero movie closer to life. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote “Miss Bala” and an earlier draft of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming remake of “Scarface,” is penning the screenplay. Zev Foreman is […]

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp involved in personnel, free agency meetings

    Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp is taking a hands-on approach to rebuilding the team’s roster. Chris Spielman, who joined the Lions’ front office in December, said this morning on 97.1 The Ticket that Hamp is involved in the Lions’ meetings as they discuss improving their personnel. “[Hamp] has been involved by being in all these [more]

  • Mexican president pressures Canadian miner in simmering tax dispute

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday urged a Canadian mining company in the country to pay outstanding taxes, saying it was hiding behind the threat of international litigation to shirk its obligations. Questioned at a news conference about the tax burden on mining firms in Mexico, Lopez Obrador said there were Canadian companies that met all their fiscal obligations. "However, this other company does not," Lopez Obrador said, describing the miner as operating in Tayoltita in the northern state of Durango, without disclosing its name.

  • ABC News Live Update: More than half a million US lives lost to COVID-19

    Plus, the Supreme Court rejects former President Donald Trump’s attempt to keep his taxes away from NY prosecutors, and an independent investigation into Elijah McClain’s death is completed.

  • Eye Opener: U.S. tops 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

    The U.S. has now surpassed 500,000 deaths from COVID-19. Also, confirmation hearings are underway for Merrick Garland to become the next attorney general, likely with bipartisan support. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Has a Built-In Elevator and Space for a Yoga Studio

    The glass-enclosed second level can be used as a Zen tea room or yoga area.

  • Don't Ignore This Glaring Problem in the Cruise Industry

    Shares of cruise line operators are sailing higher on hopes a COVID-19 vaccine will allow a return to normalcy and send their cruise ships heading back out to sea. Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH), and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) have all rearranged their finances to allow them to ride out the storm, even as they extend suspensions of any voyages further into the year.

  • RB Jamaal Williams wants to be ‘a Packer all my life if I could’

    Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams has an expiring contract, but there's no question where he'd like to spend the rest of his NFL career.

  • Petrobras Craters, Real Falls in Brazil’s Worst Rout in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- The plunge in Brazilian markets Monday was unlike any the country has seen since the early days of the pandemic last year. Investors unloaded everything from state-run companies to bonds and the currency after President Jair Bolsonaro ousted the head of oil giant Petrobras, sparking worries of government meddling and a break with his administration’s market-friendly pledges.The real was among the worst performers in the world even after the central bank stepped in to prop it up. Stocks also lagged major peers, falling 4.9%, the most since April, and sovereign dollar bonds led losses among emerging markets. Petrobras shares tumbled 22%, the most in almost a year, leading state-controlled companies lower.Read More: Brazil Markets Tumble as Bolsonaro Pivots to Interventionism“These negative signals generate fear among investors, and logically disinvestment from the country eventually,” said Gregorio Velasco, head of institutional fixed income funds at Bci Asset Management in Santiago. “We’re paying attention to this development because it can have broader, more relevant implications for the Brazilian market.”Below are the main market moves:Brazilian realThe real breached the key 5.5 per dollar level that had been serving as support for the currency and extended losses to as much as 2.7% before the central bank stepped in offering dollars through foreign-exchange swaps. The currency ended the day down 1.3% at 5.4591 per dollar, the second-worst performance among 31 major currencies tracked the Bloomberg.StocksThe Ibovespa fell 4.9%, the most since April. Petrobras shares led losses, falling 22% on high trading volume as analysts from Credit Suisse Group AG to JPMorgan Chase & Co cut their recommendations. Put options on the stock surged as much as 1,310%.Read More: Petrobras’s $18 Billion Rout Deepens on Series of Downgrades Banco do Brasil SA and Eletrobras, which are also controlled by the Brazilian government, also fell on Monday. Earlier, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported Bolsonaro was planning to replace the Banco do Brasil CEO -- who was already subject to political pressureSwap RatesSwap rates jumped 11 to 22 basis points across the curve as the real plunged. DI contracts are now pricing in 44.5 basis points in rate hikes at the next central bank meeting in March, from 38 on Friday, showing traders are increasing bets on a half-percentage point rate hike next month.Read More: Brazil’s Central Bank Cornered as Populism Fuels Rate Hike BetsBondsBrazil’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds were among the worst in emerging markets, down around 3 cents on the dollar throughout the curve. Notes due in 2050 had their worst day since June, down 3.1 cents on the dollar to 94.4 cents, the lowest since July.Read more: Brazil Yield Curve Shifts HigherPetrobras bonds were among the most actively traded in high-yield emerging-market debt, according to Trace data. Notes due 2031, which are the one of the firm’s most liquid, fell as much as 4.7 cents on the dollar, the biggest slump since June. The oil producer’s century bonds fell as much as 6.5 cents to 107 cents on the dollar.CDSBrazil’s risk premium as measured by the five-year credit default swaps widened 22 basis points to 187, the biggest jump since September, according to ICE Data Services. The move contrasted with Markit’s CDX EM index, which was little changed.Petrobras’s five-year CDS jumped 35 basis points to 229, the highest since November. The market implied default probability over the next five years was at 13.9%.(Updates with Brazil’s real and stocks closing prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS396 Heading To Auction

    This vintage Chevy muscle car could be yours!

  • Debt Markets Brace for Higher Yields to Stay as Stimulus Sets In

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan, plus the prospect of more stimulus later this year, is setting the stage for a shift away from historically low Treasury yields that’s likely to lead to a pickup in volatility in currency markets.U.S. yields have marched higher even before the plan’s arrival -- offering an inkling of what may be in store. BlackRock Inc. sees as much as $2.8 trillion in additional fiscal spending this year and the risk of a further rise in long-term rates. BNY Mellon’s John Velis says a 2% 10-year Treasury yield is possible by April as part of a “tantrum without the taper” of Federal Reserve bond purchases. And volatility in currencies is so low that it’s all but certain to go up, says Harley Bassman, creator of a widely watched gauge of Treasury-market movements.For weeks, the million-dollar question for many investors was whether the $1.9 trillion relief plan would flow mainly through financial markets -- as the first package did -- or actually find its way more into the U.S. economy, where it could trigger changes in spending and investment magnitudes greater than the original size of the stimulus. The wave of reflation bets sweeping through global markets indicates the latter narrative is taking greater hold, suggesting such trades may have room to run.“There’s a lot of stimulus in the pipeline that could add up to $2 trillion to $3 trillion in the end,” Velis, an FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon, said via phone. That includes another package later this year focused on infrastructure and growth, he said.Yields began to inch their way higher in January after Democrats appeared poised to win control of the Senate, sending the 10-year above the previously elusive level of 1%. The rate, currently around 1.37%, is now at its highest level in almost a year.But the moves higher in yields weren’t accompanied by corresponding reactions in the foreign-exchange market, which has largely remained steady. One gauge, for instance, is the CBOE EuroCurrency Volatility Index, which tracks near-term projected volatility of the euro-dollar exchange rate. It has been on a mostly downward trend in 2021, hovering not far from the lowest levels of the past 12 years.Rising rates are the first place that stronger growth and inflation prospects are reflected and that’s set to be followed by currency volatility. One place to watch is the yen, which has one of the lowest implied FX vols among the major currencies, and has “more room to rise,” Velis says. Meanwhile, he sees the dollar’s next direction as “somewhat ambiguous.”‘Turbocharging the Restart’At BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest money manager, fresh fiscal spending is seen as “turbocharging the restart” of the pandemic-stricken U.S. economy, with further spending only ensuring more support, according to a note by Jean Boivin, head of the firm’s research arm, and others. They see a key risk of a further increase in long-term yields “as markets grapple with an economic restart that could beat expectations,” which could spark bouts of volatility. They downgraded their view on government bonds, while broadening their pro-risk stance that includes favoring stocks.Implied volatility across a wide range of financial instruments is currently “mis-priced and too low,” said Bassman, inventor of what’s now known as the ICE BofA MOVE Index, Wall Street’s most widely watched benchmark for interest-rate volatility. He says the combination of fiscal and monetary policy being undertaken by the Biden administration and Fed “can create volatility in both directions.” While greater volatility in interest rates should translate into currency volatility, he said, “forecasting is now much more challenging.”“Bond and currency markets have been pricing in an initial stimulus of $1.9 trillion that turns into transient inflation and a burst of demand that subsides,” said Thomas Graff, a portfolio manager who helps oversee $100 billion at Brown Advisory in Baltimore. “What hasn’t been priced in is a lasting, booming economy. If the fiscal thrust is enough to put the U.S. on a higher growth plane, that probably results in a higher dollar and makes currency markets more volatile.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don't ignore "lockdown fatigue", UK watchdog tells finance bosses

    Staff at financial firms in Britain are suffering from "lockdown fatigue" and their bosses are not always making sure all employees can speak up freely about their problems, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday. Many staff at financial companies have been working from home since Britain went into its first lockdown in March last year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. One year on, the challenges have evolved from adapting to working remotely to dealing with mental health issues, said David Blunt, the FCA's head of conduct specialists.

  • Five things to look out for in HSBC strategy update

    HSBC Holdings PLC will update its "transformation" plan announced a year ago on Tuesday, when the Asia-focussed lender also reports annual results. As part of its latest strategy, the bank said in February last year it would shrink its investment banking operations and revamp its businesses in the United States and Europe resulting in 35,000 jobs being cut. HSBC's pretax profits for 2020 is expected to fall 38% to $8.3 billion, according to analysts' estimates compiled by the bank, because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.