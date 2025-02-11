Archer Aviation doubles down on defense aircraft with $300M raise

Escalating geopolitical tensions and a new administration with a hawkish defense agenda have led many startups to embrace dual-use strategies to secure revenue through military applications. It’s a trend that is already heating up in aerospace.

Take Archer Aviation, a California-based startup building eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles). Until very recently, Archer’s go-to-market strategy was an air taxi network across several cities in the U.S. and abroad.

Archer’s focus is now more acutely on defense, and it has attracted fresh capital to further that mission.

The company, which went public in September 2021 via a special purpose acquisition merger (SPAC), on Tuesday announced a $300 million equity raise from institutional investors like BlackRock and Wellington. The raise brings Archer’s total funding to around $3.36 billion. This fresh capital comes off the back of a $430 million round in December to fund its new Archer Defense program.

As part of that program, Archer signed an exclusive deal with weapons manufacturer Anduril to jointly develop a hybrid gas-and-electric-powered VTOL aircraft for critical defense applications. Together, the two are targeting a program of record from the Department of Defense, which is a budgeted acquisition program with guaranteed funding over a set period.

“As we dug into the work we were doing on the defense front, we realized that the market was a lot larger than we initially expected, both in terms of scope as well as timing,” Nikhil Goel, Archer’s chief commercial officer, told TechCrunch.

“We’re the only company in the space that I think is targeting a sizable defense program of record,” Goel continued. “So we really want to be strategic with the investments we’re making and go full steam ahead on this.”

Rivals in the space like Joby Aviation and Beta Technologies also have military contracts to test their aircraft for surveillance, logistics, and reconnaissance missions. Archer has such contracts with the military, but what it’s chasing now via the program of record is guaranteed funding, a path to scale, and a serious competitive moat.

Goel confirmed that the $300 million from investors will mainly be used to accelerate the work Archer is doing with Anduril to build a hybrid craft (VTOL), though he didn’t share any updates on the company’s bid with the DOD.

Archer’s decision comes at a moment of industry momentum.

The Trump administration has vowed to “rapidly field emerging technologies” like AI, drones, and counter-drone systems to modernize the military. The very qualities that make eVTOLs perfect for urban and regional flight are also attractive for defense use cases.

