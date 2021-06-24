U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,266.49
    +24.65 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,196.82
    +322.58 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,369.71
    +97.98 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,333.62
    +30.15 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1933
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8800
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,588.90
    +871.80 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.58
    +50.96 (+6.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.97
    +35.91 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,875.23
    +0.34 (+0.00%)
     

Archer Aviation hits back against rival Wisk Aero's request for injunction in trade secret suit

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Archer Aviation is ramping up its defense against claims by rival Wisk Aero that it misappropriated trade secrets. Archer, which unveiled its Maker eVTOL earlier this month, alleged in a court filing late Wednesday that Wisk learned of Archer’s aircraft design weeks before it filed its patent design application – effectively reversing claims that it stole Wisk’s design.

Wisk claimed in its April lawsuit that its design is nearly identical to Archer’s, and that the similarities are the result of a former Wisk employee (who was later hired by Archer) stealing proprietary work files. In this new filing, Archer alleged that it shared its plans for a 12-rotor tilting design with Geoff Long, a senior engineer at Wisk, whom Archer was considering recruiting. Archer alleges that Long shared Archer’s plans with Wisk executives weeks before Wisk filed its patent application.

Still following? Archer also says that it hired a third party to conduct a forensic analysis, which found no evidence of any of the allegedly stolen documents on Archer’s systems or the devices belonging to the former Wisk-now-Archer employee.

The filing was made in response to an injunction Wisk filed in May, requesting that the court immediately prohibit its rival from using any of the 52 trade secrets it alleges were stolen. It’s a request that could have potentially catastrophic effects on Archer, as the company itself admits in the filing. Archer argues that approving the injunction would take it “offline indefinitely” and pose a “grave danger” to Archer and its network of partners and suppliers.

“Wisk’s legal and media blitz is threatening to derail Archer’s anticipated merger and its business partnerships and compelling Archer to redirect significant resources to defend this lawsuit,” Archer says in the filing. The company further requested that if an injunction should be granted, it should also require a $1.1 billion bond – which Wisk would have to pay should the court ultimately side with Archer.

Wisk, in response to the filing, sent the following statement to TechCrunch: “Archer's latest filing is full of inaccuracies and attempts to distract from the serious and broad scope of misappropriation claims it faces. The filing changes nothing. We look forward to continuing our case in court to demonstrate Archer’s improper use of Wisk’s intellectual property.”

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California under case no. 5:21-cv-2450.

The air taxi market prepares to take flight

