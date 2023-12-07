Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the latest trading day at $73.83, indicating a +0.87% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.37%.

The agribusiness giant's stock has climbed by 1.61% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.39%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.38 billion, down 7.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.26 per share and revenue of $95.31 billion, which would represent changes of -7.52% and -6.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Story continues

Digging into valuation, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.03.

Investors should also note that ADM has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Agriculture - Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research