Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $75.08, marking a +1.83% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

Shares of the agribusiness giant have appreciated by 1.81% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.65, showcasing a 14.51% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $24.38 billion, indicating a 7.06% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.26 per share and revenue of $95.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.52% and -6.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. As of now, Archer Daniels Midland holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.16. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.11 of its industry.

We can also see that ADM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Agriculture - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

