Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) jumps 4.0% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

It hasn't been the best quarter for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. In fact, the share price is up a full 130% compared to three years ago. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Archer-Daniels-Midland was able to grow its EPS at 48% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 32% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 10.03 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Archer-Daniels-Midland has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Archer-Daniels-Midland stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Archer-Daniels-Midland, it has a TSR of 147% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 11% received by Archer-Daniels-Midland shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -11%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 16%, each year, over five years. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Archer-Daniels-Midland better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Archer-Daniels-Midland .

