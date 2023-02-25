U.S. markets closed

Archer Exploration Announces AGM Results

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) (the "Company" or "Archer") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on February 24, 2023.

Archer Exploration Corp. logo (CNW Group/Archer Exploration Corp)
Archer Exploration Corp. logo (CNW Group/Archer Exploration Corp)

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting.  Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.archerexploration.com.

A total of 32,236,840 common shares, representing approximately 35.55% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting.  Shareholders voted in favour of (a) reappointing De Visser Gray LLP as auditors of the Company (99.94% in favour), (b) setting the number of directors at six (99.87% in favour), and (c) continuation of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (96.15% in favour).

Election of Directors

The following nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results being as follows:

Nominee

Votes For  

% For  

Votes Withheld  

% Withheld  

Tom Meyer

31,939,306

99.58

134,096

0.42

David Cobbold

30,992,928

96.63

1,080,474

3.37

Christian Kargl-Simard     

30,797,666

96.02

1,275,736

3.98

Michael Konnert

29,328,550

91.44

2,744,852

8.56

Marz Kord

31,995,827

99.76

77,575

0.24

Brian Penny

32,021,022

99.84

52,380

0.06

About Archer

Archer is a Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's flagship and core asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi greenstone belt approximately 55 kilometres west-northwest of Matagami, Quebec. In addition, the Company holds an extensive portfolio of 37 properties comprised of 300 square kilometres in the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its nickel sulphide properties within its portfolio, as well as other battery metal assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Archer's vision is to be a responsible nickel sulphide developer in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Archer is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Archer Exploration Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/24/c2571.html

