U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,592.82
    -9.63 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,155.56
    -73.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,380.21
    -62.06 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,092.16
    +1.09 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.64
    -4.18 (-3.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.50
    +5.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1091
    -0.0071 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3360
    -0.0220 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6060
    -0.2540 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,069.21
    +39.45 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.38
    -0.87 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.06
    -31.69 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Weekly claims rise from 53-year low

202,000 Americans filed new claims, above last week's lows of 188,000

Archie aims to remove the complexity of managing freelancers

Christine Hall
·2 min read

As more people moved to remote work over the past few years, there was also an uptick in people choosing freelance or contract work, leaving companies to figure out how to manage that worker segment.

If you are one of those having to find work and manage payments, tax filings and invoices, there’s help from a number of startups -- for example, AfriBlocks, Malt, Worksome, Meaningful Gigs, SteadyPay and Contra -- that have developed different approaches to making this easier.

The latest to receive funding to continue developing its financial infrastructure for the freelance economy is Archie, which raised $4.5 million in funding from B Capital Group, Mac Ventures, Worklife Ventures, Hof VC, Dash Fund, Day One Ventures, Behance founder Scott Belsky and other company founders from the likes of Cameo, Blank Street, Ramp, BloomTech and Eight Sleep.

Co-founders Yunas Reguero, Cassandra Aaron and Dylan Hattem started Archie last April and officially launched three months later. What they’ve developed is a collaboration hub for businesses to find and hire freelancers and then manage all that comes with it — onboarding, contracts, payments, accounting and tax filings — with the ability to pay freelancers in one click.

Archie, Cassandra Aaron, Yunas Reguero
Archie, Cassandra Aaron, Yunas Reguero

Archie co-founders Cassandra Aaron and Yunas Reguero. Image Credits: Archie

Aaron and Reguero, who have been friends for years, saw the trend of over half of the working population shifting to freelance, with that number likely to surpass 90 million by 2028. Despite that opportunity, they thought freelancers still lacked access to financial services and were at the mercy of companies treating them like vendors and paying them in 30 days or longer for completed work.

“We are on a mission to ‘unfuck’ the freelance economy,” she told TechCrunch. Aaron estimates that Archie is saving its customers hours of time that they can now use to focus on growth-related opportunities.

Their approach is catching on. Since last April, Archie is seeing $15 million in payment volume run-rate, up eight times since July 2021 alone. In addition, their growth is driven in large part by word of mouth — freelancers taking Archie with them to new employers as their preferred method of doing business with clients.

The new funding enables the company to boost its engineering team and technology development as it starts to amp up its efforts on the growth side, Reguero said.

Their plan going forward includes leveraging its structured knowledge about payments to underwrite products and build additional financial services for freelancers, including banking, savings, credit and income verification.

“We will continue to focus on growth, building out different layers of the platform,” Reguero added. “That includes providing ways for contracts and other forms to get signed before someone comes on, as well as investing in international payments so businesses have the ability to pay contractors in other countries. Ultimately, we want to make this as seamless as possible.”

Freelancers rights come of age as gig economy booms

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • WELL Health Achieves Record Results Reflecting 573% YoY Revenue Growth and Positive Net Income in Q4-2021

    WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, today announced its audited consolidated annual financial results and results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

  • I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles - live updates

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.2pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Baidu Stock Drops. It’s One of 5 Stocks Added to the SEC’s Delisting Watchlist.

    U.S. regulators add the Chinese search giant to its growing list of companies that could be removed from U.S. stock exchanges.

  • Sundial Growers Completes Acquisition of Alcanna

    Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Alcanna Shares") of Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") pursuant to a plan of arrangement, for total consideration of approximately $320 million consisting of cash and common shares of Sundial ("Sundial Shares" and such acquisition, the "Transaction").

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Novavax Asks EU Regulator to Clear Covid Vaccine for Adolescents

    The U.S. biotech has asked the European Medicines Agency to extend authorization of its Covid-19 shot to children aged 12 to 17.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance - FT

    Russia has been hit with a plethora of sanctions from the United States and its allies for its late-February invasion of Ukraine. Russia has called the invasion a 'special operation' to disarm its neighbour. "The dollar would remain the major global currency even in that landscape but fragmentation at a smaller level is certainly quite possible," Gopinath told the newspaper in an interview, adding that some countries are already renegotiating the currency in which they get paid for trade.

  • It's time to move to the sidelines on AMD, Barclays says in downgrade

    Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded to equal weight from overweight by Barclays, which cut its price target to $115 from $148. Intel was reiterated at underweight with a $45 price target. Analysts led by Blayne Curtis say AMD is still positioned to gain share this year in both the client and server markets, but there's a cyclical risk across several end markets for 2023. "We don't have a smoking gun pointing to a correction underway in any of these markets, but it's very clear to us that all 3

  • Fintech stocks fall amid report of Apple's financial services plans

    Block (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), Marqeta (MQ) Visa (V), and other payment companies' shares fell on Wednesday afternoon after Bloomberg reported Apple (AAPL) is working on a plan dubbed “Breakout” aimed at bringing financial services in-house.

  • Here's What Amazon Is Doing That's Even Better Than Its Stock Split

    This created considerable excitement, especially since Amazon's move came on the heels of a similar stock split announced by Alphabet in February. The stock split was only part of Amazon's 8-K "current report" filing on March 9, 2022. Amazon also revealed that its board of directors authorized a stock buyback of up to $10 billion.

  • Here's Why Tesla's Stock Split Isn't a Big Deal

    The company executed a stock split two years ago. It's OK if you forgot, because it really didn't change anything.

  • Will Moderna Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030?

    Back in 2019, electric-vehicle (EV) giant Tesla had one big thing in common with the Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) of today -- and that's market value. Tesla finished that year with a market value of about $75 billion. Right now, Moderna's sits at about $70 billion.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.