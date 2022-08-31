U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.50
    -7.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,698.00
    -77.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,369.00
    +10.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.60
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.11
    -2.53 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.80
    -13.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.88
    -0.41 (-2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9985
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    +0.31 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1626
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8320
    +0.0830 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,234.06
    -193.95 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.94
    +1.54 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.01
    -85.62 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Architectural Coatings Global Market Report 2022: Contractors, Formulators and DIY Consumers Influence Uptake of Architectural Coatings

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Architectural Coatings

Global Market for Architectural Coatings
Global Market for Architectural Coatings

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Architectural Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Architectural Coatings Market to Reach $79.5 Billion by 2026
Demand in the global market is being fueled by the growing base of commercial buildings globally. Further, the rising use of coatings in the interiors of buildings is also aiding market growth. Renovation activity along with building & construction projects in commercial, industrial and residential sectors are creating strong demand for architectural coatings.

Architectural coatings demand will especially be on the rise in countries such as China and India, owing to fast-paced urbanization and the expanding construction sector. In recent years, there has been a migration to solvent-free coatings from high and low volatility organic solvents, due to the former`s lower emissions. The strict regulations related to VOC emissions are anticipated to foster demand for eco-friendly coatings such as water-based coatings.

In recent years, the demand for powder coatings is increasing due to their benefit of not having any liquid carrier and producing thicker coatings with no sagging. Powder coatings are free of solvents and release minimal amounts of VOC in the air. These coatings are generally applied on complex components of industrial machineries and automobile engines. The growing adoption of powder coatings is expected to considerably expand their market share in the architectural coatings market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Architectural Coatings estimated at US$64.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2026
The Architectural Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 20.14% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period.


Epoxy Segment to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2026
Demand for epoxy resins is attributable to their increased usage in floor coatings because of their superior bond strength, durability, adhesion, corrosion resistance, anti-sagging properties, low porosity, and chemical resistance. In the global Epoxy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment.

Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured):

  • Asian Paints Limited

  • AzkoNobel N.V.

  • BASF SE

  • Kansai Paints Co., Ltd.

  • Masco Corporation

  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

  • PPG Industries, Inc.

  • RPM International Inc.

  • The Jotun Group

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

  • Valspar Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Stringent Government Regulations Driving Demand for Eco-Friendly Architectural Coatings

  • Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical

  • Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend

  • Prevailing Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

  • Contractors, Formulators and DIY Consumers Influence Uptake of Architectural Coatings

  • Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

  • Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

  • Growing Opportunities in the Interior Decoration Vertical

  • Architectural Coatings with Stain Resistance Feature Gain Traction

  • Rising Demand for Faux Finish Coatings Augurs Well

  • Evolving Use of Nanomaterials in Coatings Processing Augurs Well

  • Nanoclay Seeks Role in Coating Formulations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ies66j

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. took the first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovie

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at its second highest on record, rises over 9%

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 9.3% on Wednesday, marking the biggest jump since January and the second highest level on record, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Chinese mining rig maker Canaan says global expansion on track despite ‘crypto winter’ Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 30.98 trillion, as of block […]

  • I set up a company with friends. It has sales of $1 million. Two partners hijacked control of the bank accounts, and want to push others out. What can we do?

    ‘I suggested we pay them salaries like any other employee, on top of their profit share. They did not seem to like this idea.’

  • Oil Heading for Longest Slump Since 2020 Amid Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third monthly drop, the longest losing run in more than two years, on concern that tighter monetary policy will hit growth and China presses on with its Covid Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter D

  • Aerospace giant looks to add hundreds of employees after acquiring 2 Denver metro businesses

    Hiring has grown intensely competitive, so the company has upped its signing bonuses for the most desired employees and doubled down on recruiting.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • Exclusive-U.S. regulators to vet Alibaba, JD.com, other Chinese firms' audits -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce majors Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc among other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspection starting next month, people with knowledge of the matter said. The selection follows a landmark audit deal between Beijing and Washington on Friday allowing U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong, potentially ending a long-running dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. The tech duo along with Yum China Holdings Inc - owner of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China - have been notified that they are among the first batch of Chinese companies whose audits will be inspected in Hong Kong by U.S. audit watchdog, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), the people told Reuters, declining to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

  • Norway's Natural Gas Production Could Set New Record This Year

    Norway has replaced Russia as Europe’s top gas supplier, and its natural gas production could break records this year

  • 86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

    When it comes to making money on Wall Street, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett should be in a class of his own. Over a 57-year stretch as CEO, he's overseen the creation of almost $640 billion in shareholder value and guided his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a healthy aggregate return of 3,641,613% as of the end of 2021. Although there's a long list of factors paramount to Warren Buffett's long-term success, such as his love of dividend stocks and willingness to hold his investments for years, if not decades, what may not be readily apparent to most investors is that Buffett predominantly shuns diversification.

  • House committee inquires into 5 crypto companies amid rise in fraud

    The rise in crypto scams over the past year has drawn the attention of a House committee, which is now launching inquiries into Coinbase, Binance.US, FTX, Kraken, and KuCoin.

  • Oil Prices Head for Longest Monthly Losing Streak Since 2020

    The weak outlook for the global economy as well as plentiful supply are pushing down on crude prices in the global market.

  • Shortage of 50-Cent Chips Holds Up $50,000 Cars, TSMC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk At

  • Oil prices fall 3% on recession fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices continued to slide on Wednesday on investor worries about the ailing state of the global economy, the prospect of central bank interest rate hikes, and increased restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $3.56 at $95.75 a barrel following Tuesday's $5.78 loss.

  • China Fills Void as Foreign Brands Flee Russian Market During War

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese cars, televisions and smartphones are replacing German and South Korean imports in Russia as its market is reshaped by sanctions and an exodus of brands in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks:

  • This Uranium Miner's Charts Are Glowing

    The technical signals sent by Cameco Corp. are bullish and suggest higher prices ahead for its shares.

  • Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies Inc., offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks

  • This decade's oil boom is moving offshore - way offshore

    Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling, reversing a long decline in spending on the decades-long projects including some in the remote iceberg waters far off Canada's Atlantic coast. Surging oil prices are encouraging the investments, along with Europe's mounting energy demand as the Ukraine-Russia war drags on. They are also designed to pump oil for decades, a counterintuitive move that could increase financial risk for the projects as the world pushes for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 to slow climate change.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

    The U.S. oil company has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree banning Exxon from selling its stake in a venture in which it has invested for decades.

  • Russia Halts Gas Supply to France’s Engie as Crisis Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis escalated as Russian natural-gas giant Gazprom PJSC said it will halt supplies to French utility Engie SA because of a disagreement over payments. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blo