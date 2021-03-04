Architectural and Engineering Services Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their architectural and engineering services industry group.

Companies listed under architectural and engineering services are defined as being primarily engaged in architectural, engineering, and related services (such as drafting services); building inspection services; geophysical surveying and mapping services; other surveying and mapping services; and testing services. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with architectural and engineering services companies from all over the world.

BizVibe's Architectural and Engineering Services Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries

100+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What's in a Company Profile?

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Accurate and up-to-date company information

Top Countries

BizVibe's platform contains 100,000+ architectural and engineering services company profiles which span across 200+ countries:

50,000+ companies in UK

20,000+ companies in USA

3,000+ companies in India

2,000+ companies in Canada

2,000+ companies in Australia

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all architectural and engineering services into 100+ product and service categories including:

Aerial mapping

Interior space planning

Lighting design

Environmental engineering

Sustainable building design

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within architectural and engineering services categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

Financial News

M&A Partnerships

Product/Service Launches

Management Moves

Compliance and Legal News

Professional Services Industry Companies

The architectural and engineering services industry group is a part of BizVibe's professional, scientific, and technical services industry. There are nine industry groups in total. Discover professional, scientific, and technical services companies for related industry groups:

Advertising, Public Relations, and Related Services

Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting Services

Specialized Design Services

Legal Services

Architectural, Engineering, and Related Services

View all professional, scientific, and technical services categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

