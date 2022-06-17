The architectural metal coatings market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027

ReportLinker

Factors such as globalization, urbanization, rising standard of living, increasing purchase power parity (PPP), infrastructural development, and the increasing requirement to construct megacities in developing countries are positively influencing the demand for architectural metal coatings.

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Architectural Metal Coatings Market by Resin Type, Coil Coating Application, Extrusion Coating Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287382/?utm_source=GNW





Polyester is estimated to be the largest resin type segment of the architectural metal coatings market.

Polyester resin in architectural metal coatings held the largest market share in 2021 in terms of value.Polyester architectural metal coatings have uniform properties, such as good bendability, hardness, gloss effects, and resistance to UV, chemicals, scratching, and light.



Industrial buildings, cladding sheets, and roofing tiles are the common applications for these architectural metal coatings.They are sunlight-resistant and have structural integrity as well.



They are commonly used in applications in the engineering industry.



Asia Pacific is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing architectural metal coatings market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest architectural metal coatings market globally.Asia Pacific has emerged as the world’s leading consumer as well as producer of architectural metal coatings owing to the increasing demand from the domestic market, growing income levels, and easy access to resources.



China has the largest share in the architectural metal coatings market in Asia Pacific, owing to a large number of industries, increased demand for excellent coating properties in the country.Despite the challenges in the economy, the construction industry of Asia Pacific recorded significant growth in 2021.



The demand for residential construction remained strong in large economies such as China and India.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C Level – 18%, D Level – 27%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America- 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are The Sherwin Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan).



Research Coverage:

The architectural metal coatings market has been segmented based on Resin Type (Polyester, Fluoropolymer, Polyurethane, and Others), Coil Coating Application (Roofing & Cladding, Wall Panels & Facades, Fascia & Soffits, and Others), Extrusion Coating Application (Curtain Walls, Store Front, Doors & Windows, and Others), and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on architectural metal coatings offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for architectural metal coatings across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287382/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



